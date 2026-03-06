These are the biggest Bridgerton couple age gaps, and Benedict and Sophie aren’t top

3 hours ago

People have only just realised that there’s a pretty big age gap between Benedict and Sophie in Bridgerton season four, but there’s actually one that’s even bigger.

The latest series followed the Bridgerton brother as he became infatuated with a woman at his mother’s masquerade ball, who turned out to be the maid he had already fallen in love with.

We’ve seen four couples get married on the show so far from seasons one to four, so here’s a look at all the age gaps between all of them, and which one’s the largest.

Colin and Penelope – five years

The smallest age gap is between Bridgerton brother Colin and his Featherington wife Penelope, who have just five years between them. He’s 25 in season four and she’s 20, and they now have one child together called Elliot. They were 24 and 19 when they got married, which was pretty average for Regency England.

Anthony and Kate – five years

Anthony and Kate also have the same amount of time, five years, between them. In season four, the oldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount is 33, while his wife, the Viscountess, is 28. They just welcomed baby Edmund in India after getting married when they were 31 and 26.

Benedict and Sophie – eight years

Next up are the show’s newest couple, Benedict and Sophie, who have eight years between them. At this point in the Bridgerton timeline, he’s 30, while the maid is just 22. You don’t really notice their age difference in season four, but it’s actually quite big.

Simon and Daphne – 10 years

And the biggest age gap is between season one lovers Simon and Daphne. They’re not in the show anymore, but when the Duke and Duchess of Hastings got married, they were 28 and 18. That means there’s a whopping 10 years between them. He always seemed quite a lot older than her, but I didn’t realise it was that much.

Featured image by: Netflix