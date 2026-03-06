The Tab

These are the biggest Bridgerton couple age gaps, and Benedict and Sophie aren’t top

There’s one that’s even bigger

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People have only just realised that there’s a pretty big age gap between Benedict and Sophie in Bridgerton season four, but there’s actually one that’s even bigger.

The latest series followed the Bridgerton brother as he became infatuated with a woman at his mother’s masquerade ball, who turned out to be the maid he had already fallen in love with.

We’ve seen four couples get married on the show so far from seasons one to four, so here’s a look at all the age gaps between all of them, and which one’s the largest.

Colin and Penelope – five years

Credit: Netflix

The smallest age gap is between Bridgerton brother Colin and his Featherington wife Penelope, who have just five years between them. He’s 25 in season four and she’s 20, and they now have one child together called Elliot. They were 24 and 19 when they got married, which was pretty average for Regency England.

Anthony and Kate – five years

Credit: Netflix

Anthony and Kate also have the same amount of time, five years, between them. In season four, the oldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount is 33, while his wife, the Viscountess, is 28. They just welcomed baby Edmund in India after getting married when they were 31 and 26.

Benedict and Sophie – eight years

Credit: Netflix

Next up are the show’s newest couple, Benedict and Sophie, who have eight years between them. At this point in the Bridgerton timeline, he’s 30, while the maid is just 22. You don’t really notice their age difference in season four, but it’s actually quite big.

Simon and Daphne – 10 years

Credit: Netflix

And the biggest age gap is between season one lovers Simon and Daphne. They’re not in the show anymore, but when the Duke and Duchess of Hastings got married, they were 28 and 18. That means there’s a whopping 10 years between them. He always seemed quite a lot older than her, but I didn’t realise it was that much.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bridgerton Sophie missing bag

Bridgerton star finally reveals the real truth behind Sophie’s missing bag on My Cottage trip

Omg, I totally missed this tiny detail from Bridgerton season four’s post-credit scene

Right, will the maids and servants still be big characters in the next series of Bridgerton?!

Latest

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

Anti-immigration protest causes closure of Edinburgh Napier University campus

Jamie Calder

The protest comes after after a stabbing in the west of Edinburgh

uk uni cities most expensive rent 2026

Watch out, these are the 20 UK uni cities where rent is the most expensive for students

Claudia Cox

Stay clear of London by at least 50 miles

Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense