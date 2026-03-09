Harry Potter star ‘would not want to go back’ to making the films for an emotional reason

5 hours ago

A start of the original Harry Potter movies has said she “would not want to go back” to filming them, and her reasons are really emotional.

Katie Leung began portraying Cho Chang in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She featured in five of the eight original Harry Potter films.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katie compared acting in Bridgerton season four to acting in Harry Potter. She said: “I was so young at the time. I was so easily influenced by what people would say about me, because I didn’t know who I was. So, I’ve come into Bridgerton, just having a really healthy focus on the work. I’m so glad I’m here.

“I would not want to go back to that time – not because I had a bad time or anything, but it’s just really nice when you know who you are. I’m still figuring that out, but I’m a bit closer.”

Katie Leung has also spoken about how “overwhelming” it was to be in the Harry Potter films when she was a teenager. She told The Guardian: “At the time, I was having a lot of fun. I thought: this is different from school, and I really did not enjoy school. So it was a way to escape. I’m still trying to figure it out, really, how it affected me.

“I don’t know if anything could have been done back then to make things better or easier. At that age, you’re curious. I remember being very curious about what people were saying about me, and I was Googling myself. Nobody could have stopped me, because I was old enough to make up my own mind.”

Katie Leung’s approach to acting has changed since Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The more confident I’ve become about who I am as a person, the more I’m able to enjoy the work,” she explained to Variety, “that’s come with age and experience.

“My first job – Harry Potter – I had never acted before in my life, and suddenly I was in front of 20 cameras and 100 people, completely lost, still figuring out who I was. I can’t say I had the time of my life. But with Arcane, with Bridgerton – I felt like I deserved to be there.”

Feature image credit: Warner Bros.