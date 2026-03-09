The Tab

Harry Potter star ‘would not want to go back’ to making the films for an emotional reason

‘I was so easily influenced by what people would say about me’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A start of the original Harry Potter movies has said she “would not want to go back” to filming them, and her reasons are really emotional.

Katie Leung began portraying Cho Chang in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She featured in  five of the eight original Harry Potter films.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katie compared acting in Bridgerton season four to acting in Harry Potter. She said: “I was so young at the time. I was so easily influenced by what people would say about me, because I didn’t know who I was. So, I’ve come into Bridgerton, just having a really healthy focus on the work. I’m so glad I’m here.

katie leung harry potter star not want to go back to films

Cho Chang was Harry’s first girlfriend
(Credit: Warner Bros.)

“I would not want to go back to that time – not because I had a bad time or anything, but it’s just really nice when you know who you are. I’m still figuring that out, but I’m a bit closer.”

Katie Leung has also spoken about how “overwhelming” it was to be in the Harry Potter films when she was a teenager. She told The Guardian: “At the time, I was having a lot of fun. I thought: this is different from school, and I really did not enjoy school. So it was a way to escape. I’m still trying to figure it out, really, how it affected me.

“I don’t know if anything could have been done back then to make things better or easier. At that age, you’re curious. I remember being very curious about what people were saying about me, and I was Googling myself. Nobody could have stopped me, because I was old enough to make up my own mind.”

harry potter cho chang and luna lovegood

The Ravenclaw girlies
(Credit: Warner Bros.)

Katie Leung’s approach to acting has changed since Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The more confident I’ve become about who I am as a person, the more I’m able to enjoy the work,” she explained to Variety, “that’s come with age and experience.

“My first job – Harry Potter – I had never acted before in my life, and suddenly I was in front of 20 cameras and 100 people, completely lost, still figuring out who I was. I can’t say I had the time of my life. But with Arcane, with Bridgerton – I felt like I deserved to be there.”

Feature image credit: Warner Bros.

Here’s the complete ranking of how ridiculously rich major families in Bridgerton actually are

Suchismita Ghosh

This is why they can buy a new dress every week

uk university degrees subjects least money worst salaries etc

Grads with university degrees in these 13 subjects make the least money in their first jobs

Claudia Cox

Doing a business course is not a good business decision

‘Mate, women have it kind of hard’: Here is how to spot a performative male on Lancs uni campus

Emma Netscher

You never really know a person until you walk a mile with their tote bag…

From doing OF with her brother to ‘fatphobia’: TikToker Anna Paul’s wildest controversies

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This has been a messy year for her

Ranking Bridgerton’s new Lady Whistledown theories, from plausible to downright ridiculous

Hebe Hancock

I hope I’m right

Alex Love Is blind

Ew: Alex from Love Is Blind’s dating app profile has leaked, and red flag is an understatement

Kieran Galpin

‘I have abs, I make six figures a year, I was a college athlete’

Your voice matters: Voting is now open for the Bristol Students’ Union elections

Amelia England

Time to vote!

bridgerton couples screen time kate anthony benedict sophie

An investigation into which Bridgerton couples had the least screen time and got shafted

Claudia Cox

#justiceforkateandanthony

Ex-child star Piper Rockelle explains throuple with streamer Rakai and new girlfriend Madi

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She makes me feel special for sure’

Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

Kitty Messer

It’s hardly cheaper than London

