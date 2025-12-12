The real reason the Fortnite Harry Potter is so bad, because it’s getting DRAGGED

3 hours ago

Fortnite is in a chaotic collaboration era right now – and I know you just thought hang on a minute, when is it NOT? But not since the fact we got a Mariah Carey Emancipation of Mimi themed skin at Christmas last year have I been so shocked that the game would now be bringing in Kim Kardashian. Whilst she WILL be gobbling up my v bucks, one collaboration that will not is the long awaited Harry Potter collab which has now been officially revealed, and it’s been DRAGGED. Not only would I not purchase this Harry Potter collab anyway for JK Rowling moral reasons, but the skin itself is getting dragged because Fortnite has disappointed everyone. However, this is the real reason it’s so bad that a lot of people are failing to notice.

The Harry Potter Fortnite skin has everyone fuming

Obviously, when we learned a Harry Potter skin was coming to Fortnite we all expected it to be a bundle of Harry Potter himself, Ron and maybe Hermione. Probably a Voldemort of Snape. There are so many iconic characters that you’d assume that’s who we’d be getting in the game. Then we got the first look at the skin, and…

HARRY POTTER SKIN REVEALED pic.twitter.com/25DCcNKIsL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 12, 2025

It’s all a bit flop. Obviously, it looks nothing like Harry Potter. The reason for this however is that because the collab will not be skins of characters from Harry Potter but just generic, student type skins that can be customised. One for each house. But the collab has so far only teased the Gryffindor one which has a lot of people online fuming because they think it’s meant to be Harry himself.

It’s not, but you can understand why it’s misleading. I’m not sure why the game has gone this route – maybe the actors couldn’t or didn’t want to approve their likeness for the collab. But it definitely feels underwhelming after all the hype and how good Fortnite collabs have recently been with pop culture.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.