The Tab
Fortnite Harry Potter

The real reason the Fortnite Harry Potter is so bad, because it’s getting DRAGGED

It honestly looks so bad

Harrison Brocklehurst | Gaming

Fortnite is in a chaotic collaboration era right now – and I know you just thought hang on a minute, when is it NOT? But not since the fact we got a Mariah Carey Emancipation of Mimi themed skin at Christmas last year have I been so shocked that the game would now be bringing in Kim Kardashian. Whilst she WILL be gobbling up my v bucks, one collaboration that will not is the long awaited Harry Potter collab which has now been officially revealed, and it’s been DRAGGED. Not only would I not purchase this Harry Potter collab anyway for JK Rowling moral reasons, but the skin itself is getting dragged because Fortnite has disappointed everyone. However, this is the real reason it’s so bad that a lot of people are failing to notice.

The Harry Potter Fortnite skin has everyone fuming

Obviously, when we learned a Harry Potter skin was coming to Fortnite we all expected it to be a bundle of Harry Potter himself, Ron and maybe Hermione. Probably a Voldemort of Snape. There are so many iconic characters that you’d assume that’s who we’d be getting in the game. Then we got the first look at the skin, and…

It’s all a bit flop. Obviously, it looks nothing like Harry Potter. The reason for this however is that because the collab will not be skins of characters from Harry Potter but just generic, student type skins that can be customised. One for each house. But the collab has so far only teased the Gryffindor one which has a lot of people online fuming because they think it’s meant to be Harry himself.

Most Read

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speaks out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

It’s not, but you can understand why it’s misleading. I’m not sure why the game has gone this route – maybe the actors couldn’t or didn’t want to approve their likeness for the collab. But it definitely feels underwhelming after all the hype and how good Fortnite collabs have recently been with pop culture.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Fortnite Gaming Harry Potter
Harrison Brocklehurst | Gaming

Read Next

Kim Kardashian Fortnite

Fortnite is adding Kim Kardashian to the game and it’s getting absolutely dragged

Here’s how to get your YouTube Wrapped 2025, and see the channels you watched most

Ella McCay meme

‘Strange’ new film Ella McCay is going viral so here’s why it’s getting dragged and clowned

Latest

The absolute worst day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Jemima Kenley

Hangovers, missed buses, and crying in the ASS: here’s what the absolute worst day as a Bristol Uni student really looks like

Jimmy after Love Is Blind

Jimmy has changed so much since Love Is Blind, so here’s the reason he looks so different

Hayley Soen

I’m losing my mind

From Home Alone to The Grinch: We’ve matched your KCL degree to an iconic Christmas film

Gamze Aslan

For our fellow King’s Christmas film fanatics

stranger things dr kay

The three most convincing theories about who Dr Kay in Stranger Things actually is

Claudia Cox

There are clues she’s secretly related to someone

‘I’m an excessive spender’: Inside the weekly spend of 22-year-old paralegal living off £24k

Francesca Eke

Jamie tapped through over £200 in seven days

Stranger Things Spotify hidden details

These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

Suchismita Ghosh

These are so fun

Robert Pattinson shares ‘two hour’ phone call he had with Zendaya while going ‘crazy’

Ellissa Bain

They got super close while filming

Union expects further University of Sheffield strike action in spring 2026

Sam Burton

Mediators could be brought in for further negotiations

Drag Race season 18 family

The Drag Race season 18 family tree: How all the queens are related to past icons

Harrison Brocklehurst

TWO are related to Morphine!

Taylor Swift reveals why she performed right after meeting victims of Southport attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s her first time addressing it

The absolute worst day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Jemima Kenley

Hangovers, missed buses, and crying in the ASS: here’s what the absolute worst day as a Bristol Uni student really looks like

Jimmy after Love Is Blind

Jimmy has changed so much since Love Is Blind, so here’s the reason he looks so different

Hayley Soen

I’m losing my mind

From Home Alone to The Grinch: We’ve matched your KCL degree to an iconic Christmas film

Gamze Aslan

For our fellow King’s Christmas film fanatics

stranger things dr kay

The three most convincing theories about who Dr Kay in Stranger Things actually is

Claudia Cox

There are clues she’s secretly related to someone

‘I’m an excessive spender’: Inside the weekly spend of 22-year-old paralegal living off £24k

Francesca Eke

Jamie tapped through over £200 in seven days

Stranger Things Spotify hidden details

These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

Suchismita Ghosh

These are so fun

Robert Pattinson shares ‘two hour’ phone call he had with Zendaya while going ‘crazy’

Ellissa Bain

They got super close while filming

Union expects further University of Sheffield strike action in spring 2026

Sam Burton

Mediators could be brought in for further negotiations

Drag Race season 18 family

The Drag Race season 18 family tree: How all the queens are related to past icons

Harrison Brocklehurst

TWO are related to Morphine!

Taylor Swift reveals why she performed right after meeting victims of Southport attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s her first time addressing it