Bridgerton showrunner specifies how Daphne and Simon could return, and if they’d be recast

We all miss Daphne and Simon in Bridgerton seasons three and four. Their absence was particularly jarring in season four part two. Many viewers were pretty unimpressed that Daphne and Simon wouldn’t show up to a wedding or a funeral, or even send their family flowers. The showrunner of Bridgerton, Jess Brownell, has finally gone into detail about the exact circumstances for Daphne and Simon returning after season four, and whether the characters might be recast. These are the answers we need.

In case you’d forgotten, the Duke was never seen again in Bridgerton after season one. The actor Regé-Jean Page quit. He (allegedly) was offered £50,000 per episode if he popped up in season two, but he still said no. Daphne did still pop in season two, but Phoebe Dynevor felt she was done after that. She told Variety: “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Bridgerton viewers have speculated if Netflix would recast Daphne and Simon, so their story could still continue in the show. However, the showrunner Jess Brownell shut down this theory.

She told Variety: “We are not interested in recasting the characters. I think it would feel like a disservice to everything Regé and Phoebe set up in season one, and all the beautiful work they put into those characters.”

Plus, it would surely be hard to find actors who look as beautiful.

Jess Brownell did reveal Daphne and Simon could return to Bridgerton… but only under very specific circumstances. She explained: “We would love to potentially have them back at some point, but I think, logistically, we want to make sure we bring them back when we have something really meaty for them. And to have them come back to say a line at a funeral and just prove that they were there, it wouldn’t feel right for many reasons.

“So, I think in my mind, the camera doesn’t capture everything. They’re hypothetically there; it’s television. But we would love to find a time to bring everyone back at some point in the future.”

Well, fingers crossed!

Featured image credit: Netflix