LUSU FTO Elections: College and society voting turnout breakdown

The Lancaster University Students’ Union Full-Time Officer election period is over for another year, and we can finally walk to our lectures without being bombarded by various campaign teams.

We’re pretty sure every single student knew the elections were happening, but not every student voted; there were 15,365 votes cast by 4,368 voters, with a turnout of 27.3 per cent of the student community.

We’ll be breaking down which of the colleges had the highest percentage of voters turn out to elect Kate Bracewell, Niamh McAuley, Emily Houston-Woods, and David Grice as your Full-Time Officers for 2026/27.

Colleges

The college with the biggest voting turnout was Pendle, with 30.62 per cent of their students placing a vote over the three-day period. County College followed in a very close second, with 30.18 per cent of their population voting.

Lonsdale, Furness, Grizedale, and Cartmel take up the middle spots, followed by Fylde and Bowland heading up the lowest percentage. In last place, just 9.66 per cent of Graduate College students voted. Graduate actually had more individual voters (425) than Fylde (333) and Bowland (383) but, because Grad is a significantly larger college than any of the undergraduate ones, with over 4,400 students, it meant that their percentage was the lowest overall.

The full college results are below:

Pendle

Turnout: 30.62 per cent

Eligible: 1780

Voted: 545

County

Turnout: 30.18 per cent

Eligible: 2008

Voted: 606

Lonsdale

Turnout: 26.17 per cent

Eligible: 2109

Voted: 552

Furness

Turnout: 25.93 per cent

Eligible: 1639

Voted: 425

Grizedale

Turnout: 22.91 per cent

Eligible: 1519

Voted: 348

Cartmel

Turnout: 22.39 per cent

Eligible: 1970

Voted: 441

Bowland

Turnout: 22.14 per cent

Eligible: 1730

Voted: 383

Fylde

Turnout: 20.89 per cent

Eligible: 1594

Voted: 333

Graduate

Turnout: 9.66 per cent

Eligible: 4401

Voted: 425

Societies

There were two societies affiliated with LUSU which had a 100 per cent turnout, but those societies both had two or less students. First of all, although Graduate College had the smallest percentage turnout, both of Graduate Netball’s members voted. The one individual registered as part of Sober Socials also voted, giving their society 100 per cent as well. Well done, guys.

The next highest turnout came from Handball, with an amazing 85.19 per cent turnout. Education Officer Niamh actually mentioned Handball in her acceptance speech, thanking them for voting in full force. Next up is County Netball with an 81.16 per cent turnout, then Belly Dancing, Korfball, Netball Umpiring, Uni Netball, Lancaster Young Greens, Trampolining, CSSA, and Theatre Group making up the rest of the top 10.

The statistics for the top 10 are as follows:

Graduate Netball

Turnout: 100 per cent

Eligible: 2

Voted: 2

Sober Socials

Turnout: 100 per cent

Eligible: 1

Voted: 1

Handball

Turnout: 85.19 per cent

Eligible: 54

Voted: 46

County Netball

Turnout: 81.16 per cent

Eligible: 69

Voted: 56

Belly Dancing

Turnout: 77.78 per cent

Eligible: 9

Voted: 7

Korfball

Turnout: 73.53 per cent

Eligible: 68

Voted: 50

Netball Umpiring

Turnout: 73.17 per cent

Eligible: 41

Voted: 30

Uni Netball

Turnout: 71.21 per cent

Eligible: 66

Voted: 47

Lancaster Young Greens

Turnout: 68.57 per cent

Eligible: 35

Voted: 24

Trampolining

Turnout: 66.67 per cent

Eligible: 36

Voted: 24

Chinese Students & Scholars Association (CSSA)

Turnout: 66.67 per cent

Eligible: 3

Voted: 2

Theatre Group

Turnout: 64.38 per cent

Eligible: 73

Voted: 47

Featured image logo via LUSU website.