LUSU FTO Elections: College and society voting turnout breakdown
Did your society make the top 10 for voter percentage?
The Lancaster University Students’ Union Full-Time Officer election period is over for another year, and we can finally walk to our lectures without being bombarded by various campaign teams.
We’re pretty sure every single student knew the elections were happening, but not every student voted; there were 15,365 votes cast by 4,368 voters, with a turnout of 27.3 per cent of the student community.
We’ll be breaking down which of the colleges had the highest percentage of voters turn out to elect Kate Bracewell, Niamh McAuley, Emily Houston-Woods, and David Grice as your Full-Time Officers for 2026/27.
Colleges
The college with the biggest voting turnout was Pendle, with 30.62 per cent of their students placing a vote over the three-day period. County College followed in a very close second, with 30.18 per cent of their population voting.
Lonsdale, Furness, Grizedale, and Cartmel take up the middle spots, followed by Fylde and Bowland heading up the lowest percentage. In last place, just 9.66 per cent of Graduate College students voted. Graduate actually had more individual voters (425) than Fylde (333) and Bowland (383) but, because Grad is a significantly larger college than any of the undergraduate ones, with over 4,400 students, it meant that their percentage was the lowest overall.
The full college results are below:
Pendle
Turnout: 30.62 per cent
Eligible: 1780
Voted: 545
County
Turnout: 30.18 per cent
Eligible: 2008
Voted: 606
Lonsdale
Turnout: 26.17 per cent
Eligible: 2109
Voted: 552
Furness
Turnout: 25.93 per cent
Eligible: 1639
Voted: 425
Grizedale
Turnout: 22.91 per cent
Eligible: 1519
Voted: 348
Cartmel
Turnout: 22.39 per cent
Eligible: 1970
Voted: 441
Bowland
Turnout: 22.14 per cent
Eligible: 1730
Voted: 383
Fylde
Turnout: 20.89 per cent
Eligible: 1594
Voted: 333
Graduate
Turnout: 9.66 per cent
Eligible: 4401
Voted: 425
Societies
There were two societies affiliated with LUSU which had a 100 per cent turnout, but those societies both had two or less students. First of all, although Graduate College had the smallest percentage turnout, both of Graduate Netball’s members voted. The one individual registered as part of Sober Socials also voted, giving their society 100 per cent as well. Well done, guys.
The next highest turnout came from Handball, with an amazing 85.19 per cent turnout. Education Officer Niamh actually mentioned Handball in her acceptance speech, thanking them for voting in full force. Next up is County Netball with an 81.16 per cent turnout, then Belly Dancing, Korfball, Netball Umpiring, Uni Netball, Lancaster Young Greens, Trampolining, CSSA, and Theatre Group making up the rest of the top 10.
The statistics for the top 10 are as follows:
Graduate Netball
Turnout: 100 per cent
Eligible: 2
Voted: 2
Sober Socials
Turnout: 100 per cent
Eligible: 1
Voted: 1
Handball
Turnout: 85.19 per cent
Eligible: 54
Voted: 46
County Netball
Turnout: 81.16 per cent
Eligible: 69
Voted: 56
Belly Dancing
Turnout: 77.78 per cent
Eligible: 9
Voted: 7
Korfball
Turnout: 73.53 per cent
Eligible: 68
Voted: 50
Netball Umpiring
Turnout: 73.17 per cent
Eligible: 41
Voted: 30
Uni Netball
Turnout: 71.21 per cent
Eligible: 66
Voted: 47
Lancaster Young Greens
Turnout: 68.57 per cent
Eligible: 35
Voted: 24
Trampolining
Turnout: 66.67 per cent
Eligible: 36
Voted: 24
Chinese Students & Scholars Association (CSSA)
Turnout: 66.67 per cent
Eligible: 3
Voted: 2
Theatre Group
Turnout: 64.38 per cent
Eligible: 73
Voted: 47
For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
Featured image logo via LUSU website.