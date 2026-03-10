Clashes to kisses: Every Bridgerton couple ranked by how much they hated each other at the start

3 hours ago

Mayfair’s marriage mart was a tricky place to be unless you were a Bridgerton. Most people were marrying for status or security, not love. But somehow, every Bridgerton sibling has managed to find an actual love match so far.

That doesn’t mean the romances all started smoothly, though. In fact, quite a few of these couples began with tension, awkward misunderstandings, and the occasional argument before things eventually worked out.

So, here’s a ranking of the major couples in Bridgerton by how much they hated each other at the start.

Sophie and Benedict

Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton probably had the mildest start on this list. They definitely had a few clashes along the way. Sophie was understandably hurt when Benedict asked her to become his mistress instead of offering her marriage, and that moment created a lot of tension between them.

Even so, their conflict always felt more emotional than hostile. Sophie was disappointed and upset, but she also cared deeply about him. That’s actually why she decided she needed to step away for a while, being around him made it harder for her to move on.

So their story began with complicated feelings rather than genuine dislike.

Penelope and Colin

Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton also had a slightly awkward start, although for very different reasons. Pen had been quietly in love with Colin for years, while he mostly thought of her as a close friend. That actually created loads of slightly uncomfortable moments between them.

Things became even more tense when Colin famously said he would “never court Penelope Featherington.” When she overheard the comment, she was understandably hurt and angry.

So while their relationship wasn’t built on hatred, there was definitely a point where things felt strained between them.

Queen Charlotte and King George

The relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story started in a very different way. They barely knew each other before the wedding. And their marriage was arranged incredibly quickly. Because of that, their relationship began with uncertainty rather than affection.

Charlotte became especially frustrated when she realised George was hiding serious struggles from her. At times, she felt confused, shut out, and completely in the dark about what was really happening. All of that created a lot of emotional tension between them before they eventually found their way to each other.

Daphne and Simon

Season one gave us one of the most dramatic relationships in the series: Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset. Their story actually started as a clever arrangement. They pretended to court each other so Daphne would appear more desirable to other suitors, while Simon could avoid the pressure of marriage.

Of course, things quickly became more complicated once real feelings got involved. Their arguments became more intense, especially when Simon’s refusal to have children came to light.

So while they weren’t technically enemies at the beginning, their relationship definitely involved some serious clashes before things finally settled.

Kate and Anthony

And finally, at the top of the list, we have Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. These two genuinely could not stand each other at first. Kate thought Anthony was arrogant and selfish for treating marriage like a business deal rather than something meaningful. Meanwhile, Anthony found Kate incredibly frustrating because she constantly challenged him and refused to follow the usual rules of the ton.

Their arguments were intense, their chemistry was ridiculous, and neither of them wanted to admit what was really going on.

So if we’re ranking couples by how much they disliked each other at the beginning, Kate and Anthony easily take the top spot.

