Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

There have been loads of weird and overly intrusive comments about Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira’s body after her Instagram post went viral, so let’s remind ourselves exactly what she thinks about that.

Barbie Ferreira has had a really varied career, both as an actress and as a model. She first blew up in the modelling industry during the body positivity movement of the 2010s, when brands were pushing for more representation on the runway. Since then, she’s distanced herself from being pigeonholed as a “plus-size” model and shared her evolving take on conversations about body image.

In a 2022 interview with Who What Wear, Barbie addressed the backhanded compliments about how confident she is for wearing a crop top.

“It’s so funny that people just assume that,” she said. “What — did I say that? I never said that. You guys just say that. You posted that on me.”

Barbie continued: “I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it’s more of a conversation about the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet.”

“It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top. [Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I’ve been doing this since I was 16. I’m 25.

In an older interview with Vogue, Barbie opened up about learning to love her body as she entered the modelling industry.

“When I started modelling, I was faced with the reality that I can’t hide anymore. It put me in a position where I was forced to love myself. Being in front of a camera has taught me more about myself than I could ever teach myself. I always felt so small… Well, emotionally small, and physically big. I felt like nothing special. But having a community of people online who were supportive has opened my eyes in many ways.”

Oreoluwa Adeyoola
