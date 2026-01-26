The Tab

Oxford professor to deliver Lancaster University lecture in collaboration with Litfest

Th talk discuss the influence of colonialism in contemporary British museums and is in collaboration with the Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences

Evie-Mae Ford | News

An Oxford professor will be coming to Lancaster University to host the Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences’ (FHASS) annual Lancaster History Lecture.

The lecture Dan Hicks, an Oxford professor and Pitt Rivers Museum, has written for numerous publications, including the guardian, and The Art Newspaper. 

The event, announced on the Lancaster University website, will discuss the idea of colonial legacy through points of statue building, the disciplines of archeology and anthropology, and stolen artefacts.

The talk will draw upon his latest work, Every Monument Will Fall, which discusses contemporary conflicts over art, heritage, memory, and colonialism and their historical origins worldwide. It further agues that legacies of militarism, racism, and slavery have been hardwired into the heart of British cultural institutions.

The Lancaster History Lecture is an annual event that takes place during the week of Litfest at Lancaster University. The lecture is described by the university as “speak[ing] to the importance of history and the humanities in understanding the world – and also in shaping the world”.

Regarding the lecture, Discipline Lead in History at Lancaster University, Dr Michael Brown said: “Dan Hicks has been a powerful voice in shaping public debates about memory, material culture, and the legacy of our colonial past, and we are delighted to welcome him to Lancaster to talk about these vital issues in what promises to be a challenging and thought-provoking lecture.”

Furthermore, Trustee of Litfest, Bill Swainson added: “We are delighted that Dan Hicks will give the 2026 Lecture and speak to the theme of how we remember the past and the way in which history shapes our lives.”

The lecture will take place between from 6.30-8pm, Wednesday 18th March 2026, in Faraday Lecture Theatre. There is no fee to attend, and the event is open to everyone who may be interested. 

Registration is required and information regarding this will be released closer to the time.  If you have any questions regarding this event contact Professor James Taylor at [email protected] 

Featured images via Lancaster University website and Instagram @profdanhicks

