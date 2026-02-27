Topshop has officially returned to Cardiff: Here’s exactly where you can find it

3 hours ago

Attention hardcore high street lovers: Topshop has returned to the Cardiff shopping scene.

Five years after shutting all physical stores, Topshop and sibling brand Topman will be making a comeback to high streets across the UK in a new partnership with John Lewis. The much-loved brand will be available in more than a dozen stores in England, Scotland and Wales.

As of Tuesday 17th February, Topshop launched inside John Lewis’ St David’s Dewi Sant store in Cardiff. So, if you’re in need of a cute going-out top or sparkly accessory, just head to the shopping centre on Bridge Street.

This is part of John Lewis’ significant transformation plan under executive director Peter Ruis, looking to boost growth. Collaborating with Topshop is part of the department store’s expansion of new brands for the 2025 spring and summer season.

Mr Ruis said: “To be the exclusive home of an iconic brand like Topshop, sat alongside other exciting new brands, signals our commitment to be the definitive style authority on the British high street.”

Closing physical stores in 2021, Topshop was acquired by online retailer ASOS, selling products only online.

John Lewis announced the partnership last year and has hosted pop-ups in some John Lewis stores before finally opening the collaboration on February 17th in all 32 stores across the UK and online.

Topshop managing director Michelle Wilson said: “Today is about making it easier for customers to access the Topshop and Topman pieces they love. From our cult denim to new‐season footwear, you can see it, feel it and take it home the same day.

“Partnering with John Lewis brings Topshop back to high streets across the UK with the level of service our customers expect.”

Before Topshop’s former owner Arcadia went into administration in 2021, it had a huge three-story unit on Cardiff’s Queen Street.

After its closure, department store 15:17 took over the lot but closed less than a year later after going into liquidation. Since 2024, the unit has been home to Sports Direct’s Cardiff flagship store.

Featured image via Google Maps and YouTube