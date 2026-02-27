These America’s Next Top Model stars are doing filthy things on OnlyFans post Tyra Banks

3 hours ago

Very few models from America’s Next Top Model actually went on to walk runways, but there were a fair few who turned to a different version of modelling: OnlyFans.

Besides the likes of Winnie Harlow, Nyle Dimarco, Eva Marcille, and Yaya DaCosta, not many stars of ANTM actually went on to work in the fashion industry. Is it almost like reality TV is never the answer?

Though some, like Eva, went on to dominate other reality TV shows, most were left returning to their day jobs, pivoting into broader entertainment, or like these hotties, doing p*rn.

Marvin Cortes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvin Cortes (@marvincortes1)

Competing in cycle 21, which was America’s Next Top Model: Guys & Girls, Marvin Cortes got all the way to the final before losing the competition to Jourdan Miller. After coming out as bisexual, he moved into the gay p*rn space and is doing exceedingly well.

On why he started an OF, he explained: “Part of the reason I wanted to create an OnlyFans page was the increasing amount of censorship on social media.

“The restrictions being placed on creators and photographers is bordering on censorship. I want to be able to shoot and share all of my photos and videos without having to worry about being thrown off of a platform.”

Alasia Ballard from cycle 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alasia Ballard (@iamalasia)

After starring in cycle 14 back in 2010, where she came sixth, Alasia Ballard launched her OF career. She’s still on there now, charing $15.99 a month for 35 posts.

Dustin McNeer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin (@markdmafia)

A few years after Marvin, during Guys & Girls 3, Dustin McNeer finished seventh in the competition. After the show, he bulked up massively for bodybuilding, but that’s also served him well for OnlyFans.

Shandi Sullivan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigel Barker (@nigelbarker)

Shandi Sullivan has been using OnlyFans after America’s Next Top Model, which is particularly painful considering the ordeal she went through on the show.

Shandi was assaulted during a trip to Milan, and rather than support her, the show turned it into a scandelous cheating scandal. Her story took centre stage in the new Netflix documentary, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

There’s another America’s Top Model lad on OnlyFans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flashman Wade | Yung Gohan (@dallaswade_)

Shocker, going on America’s Next Top Model didn’t turn the men into the next Tyson Beckford or David Gandy. Another model who turned to OnlyFans after the show was Dallas Wade. His stage name is Flashmanwade.

Sarah Hartshorne did have one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hartshorne (@sarahbhartshorne)

Cycle 9’s Sarah Hartshorne did have an OnlyFans for a time, but she seems to have deactivated it fairly recently.

Romeo Tostado

During Guys & Girls 2, Romeo was a witch who beefed with literally everyone. Security had to get involved, and he was forever known as the villain of cycle 21. Though his spicy content can be seen on Twitter and forum pages, he’s vanished from the internet over the last few years.

There’s proboably countless others as well, after all, you can count the number of successful ANTM stories on one hand.

For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram