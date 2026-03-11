The Tab
Igor

Everything this influencer posted after her boyfriend was kidnapped, tortured and killed

Parts of Igor Komarov washed up on the beach last week

Kieran Galpin | News

In February, 28-year-old Igor Komarov was on holiday in Bali with his girlfriend, Yea Mishalova, when he was kidnapped alongside his friend, Alexander.

The abduction took place on February 15 in Jimbaran, but Alexander was able to escape and inform the police that they were looking for a black Toyota and two motorcycles. Police were able to track the vehicles, finding blood at a property, but no Igor.

Then the ransom video emerged, with Igor visibly beaten as he begged for his family’s help in getting him home. He claimed to have been tortured, begging: “Mum, Mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10 million they’re asking you for.”

Body parts, including a severed head, a right leg, upper chest sections, thighs and internal organs, soon washed up on the shores of the Wos River. Authorities cautioned people about jumping to conclusions, but DNA samples later confirmed the identity.

“The DNA tests match with the DNA sample from [Mr Komarov’s] mother. Based on [this], we found that the body parts [were] identical to the victim,” Bali Police Senior Commissioner Ariasandy said.

Amid all this was Yea Mishalova, Igor’s influencer girlfriend, who has since turned off her Instagram comments.

Igor Komarov’s girlfriend was posting on the day of the kidnapping

Yea Mishalova is an influencer with 240k followers on Instagram, where she largely posts fashion, lifestyle, and travel content. She also owns a company, Girly Girl Food, which makes syrups for iced coffee.

The day before Igor was kidnapped, Yea had posted a bouquet of flowers he’d given her on Instagram.

She posted about a book on the day of the abduction

On the day Igor was taken, February 15, Yea posted about a book on her Instagram.

She was getting ready at the time and discussed The Twelve Chairs by Ilf and Petrov. The book, a piece of classic satirical Russian literature, is about a former nobleman, a con artist, and a greedy priest trying to get jewels hidden in, you guessed it, 12 chairs.

She posted again later in the day

Igor Komarov

Credit: Instagram

Later, Yea posted a video of herself posing in front of a fountain. In the caption, she referenced “The bitter truth.”

“Nobody sees me wake up at 6 am. Nobody sees me work late. Nobody sees me work two jobs. Because I don’t do any of that,” she wrote on top of the video.

Then there was a brand deal post

Two days after the incident, Yea posted a collab with the health and wellness brand, Perla Helsa. It was for “sexy water.”

She wrote in the caption: “In fact, I can’t force myself to drink water, and here’s a find – healthy water with electrolytes with magnesium, vitamins and antioxidants, which restores water balance.”

There was an interview a few days later

On February 18, Yea was featured in a joint post with podcast host Vadym Oliynyk. She was on his show talking about what women really want.

Yea has also posted a few things to her Instagram story, getting flowers on one occasion.

Igor Komarov’s girlfriend has yet to comment on his death beyond posting a picture of them on her story.

“I know for sure you’ll see this. My life. I love you,” she wrote at the time.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Yea Mishalova/Instagram

More on: Influencers Instagram News Police
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Kidnap

Kidnap of mob boss’s son takes disturbing turn as his head washes up on beach after ransom video

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Latest

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors