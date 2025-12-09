Millie Bobby Brown throws shade at us as she addresses ‘lip filler Eleven’ in Stranger Things

3 hours ago

The shocking transformation of the Stranger Things cast has been a major topic of discussion, with some even claiming that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven got some lip filler between hunting Vecna and training with Joyce and Hopper.

Stranger Things season one came out in 2016, with most of its lead child stars being around the ages of 11 and 12. It’s only natural they’ve grown up, but regardless, it’s a little jarring to watch Millie Bobby Brown play a teenager when she’s happily married with a kid at home.

Eleven randomly coming back to this season with lip filler pic.twitter.com/eTwDXqTBuj — lia 🚀 (@beefyfridgers) November 29, 2025

It becomes even clearer during the show itself, with people clocking Millie’s plump lips during a scene in the Upside-Down. Even big-bad Vecna got yassified between seasons, shedding that podgy belly and coming back with a snatched waist.

“Watching Season 5 and Eleven’s lip filler is taking me out of story immersion,” one person wrote, as another said, “Eleven’s lip filler on Stranger Things’ season 5 is killing me.”

The concept of Eleven having lip filler pic.twitter.com/qy9vJiOIXF — leo2004 (@whizzingpinball) December 1, 2025

On Vecna’s transformation, one person joked: “This Ozempic sh*t is getting outta control. They got Vecna now.”

Millie Bobby Brown obviously clocked the narrative, because in an apperence on the Jimmy Fallon show, she joked: “It’s funny that people are commenting on Vecna’s body… I mean, God help him if he gets a little lip filler!”

Most of Twitter took that last line as a shady dig at the audience, with one person writing: “Am I reaching or is she not taking a dig at those complaining about her lip fillers?”

Though she was obviously joking around with Jimmy Fallon, Millie has publicly addressed her transformation in the past. Long story short, she grew up.

Lip filler aside, Millie Bobby Brown addressed growing out of the role

Back in March, Millie Bobby Brown hit out at people constantly criticising her apperence as she read out headlines like “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?” and “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?”

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Similarly, during a sit-down on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Millie asked, “What do you want me to do?” as she addressed ageing.

“A thing that I get a lot is like, ‘Oh my God, she looks like 40.’ And I’m like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand,” she said. “Now I’m 21, it’s been 10 years. She grows. My face, like, grew. What do you want me to do about that?”

Here’s the thing: Two things can be right at the same time. It is jarring to see an adult Millie, with adult features, on TV playing a kid, but you also can’t expect her to look like she did when she was literally 12. It’s not like she can de-fill her lips between scenes, is it?

People grow up, and if anything, that animosity should be aimed at the Duffer brothers for taking so damn long to film Stranger Things.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Jimmy Fallon