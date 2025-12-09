Um, did Millie Bobby Brown just confirm this popular Stranger Things season five theory?!

6 hours ago

Stranger Things season five has only just dropped its first batch of episodes, and already the fan theories are spiralling. Millie Bobby Brown has now joined in, and low-key might have accidentally confirmed one of the wildest predictions out there.

Millie, who plays our telekinetic queen Eleven, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Jimmy grilled her on the biggest theories taking over the internet.

Her poker face needs work because she gave so much away without actually saying a word. She even admitted she’s been sneaking for spoilers the whole time.

“Right before the last table read, we didn’t know what was going to happen… nobody knew,” Millie said. “I actually did know. I like to blackmail the directors. I have high school pictures of them… But I sneaked into the writer’s room and I saw this really big whiteboard with all the endings. And I was just like… so much to process.”

The theory she really reacted to

I am going to pretend to be normal about this because Millie basically confirmed metanarrative theory is “almost bang on” pic.twitter.com/ynYqzRU8MT — ʎʞs (@achromatic_wh) December 8, 2025

Jimmy read out a theory claiming the entire show is just one giant Dungeons & Dragons campaign, imagined by the kids. Millie immediately smiled and started shaking her head — but in a “you might be on to something” way.

“I’ve seen a few… I saw one theory about this and I thought ‘Hm… it was almost bang on,’” she teased.

Almost bang on? EXCUSE ME?!

Jimmy then joked: “You didn’t happen to see that theory in the Duffer Brothers’ office, did you?” Millie then pulled the guiltiest face ever.

People believe the “meta narrative” theory means Stranger Things is actually a queer allegory, with Mike as the dungeon master secretly controlling everything. The creator of the theory has already freaked out on Twitter saying the way Millie phrased it sounds exactly like their theory. I’m not okay.

The other theories she totally didn’t shut down

Jimmy brought up the idea that the door unlocking itself in episode one means Eleven was involved, and helped the Demogorgon take Will. Millie was genuinely baffled: “Did that happen? I can’t believe people remembered that… I can’t confirm or deny it.”

Okay but the hesitation. Hmmm.

Jimmy also brought up the theory that Vecna isn’t the real villain, the Mind Flayer is. She called this one “very agreed-upon” and said “I mean yeah, that’s great”.

Millie nearly died laughing when Jimmy suggested Karen Wheeler is Vecna’s sister: “This is hilarious!”

So… maybe not that one.

If Stranger Things ends and we zoom out to the kids sat around a basement table rolling dice? Just know Millie tried to warn us. Until Netflix gives us the final episodes, we’ll just be here rewatching for more clues.

Featured image credit: The Tonight Show, Netflix