Eight huge hidden details you definitely missed in Stranger Things season five, volume one

I think I need to rewatch

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Stranger Things season five, volume one has got us all obsessed, and the Duffer brothers have packed it all the hidden details you could possibly want.

From emotional tributes to Eddie to blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Upside Down hints, here are eight hidden details you might not have clocked during your binge watch.

1. Dustin is basically a walking Eddie tribute

Credit: Netflix

It’s not just the Hellfire Club shirt, Dustin is literally wearing one of Eddie’s rings this season. And in the cafeteria in episode one, he sits in the exact same spot Eddie did in the season four premiere. Devastating? Absolutely.

2. The missing poster phone number actually works

Credit: Netflix

Eleven’s missing poster includes a real phone number. Call it and you’ll get a message from the Hawkins PD saying the town is on lockdown following the earthquake, and that finding Jane Hopper is their absolute top priority. The ARG lives on.

3. A Rainbow Brite reference gives away a major Holly storyline

Credit: Netflix

In Holly’s bedroom, you can see some Rainbow Brite merch, a character who, in a 1984 TV special, is dragged into an underground world called “the Pits”. Considering Holly’s, erm, recent Upside Down adventures, this is some very unsubtle foreshadowing.

4. Holly’s yellow dress isn’t just cute, it’s cursed

Credit: Netflix

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

While exploring the Creel house, Holly tries on a yellow dress that you’ll recognise as the one Alice Creel wore the night Vecna destroyed the family. Maybe don’t touch anything in that house ever again, thanks.

5. Mike being late is now a Stranger Things tradition

Credit: Netflix

Season five opens with Mike once again being late, this time for breakfast. The show has opened with him being late every single season, previously for: Dungeons & Dragons, arcade plans, a movie at Starcourt and school because… he was too busy reading a letter from Eleven. Consistency king.

6. A DnD spell has to be foreshadowing something big

Credit: Netflix

Mike gifts Holly a DnD figure named “Holly the Heroic”, telling her she can cast a “dimension door” spell, which literally teleports you anywhere within range. Holly suggests Vecna can’t do that. Sorry but there is NO way that isn’t important later.

7. Will’s powers might be a MAJOR Vecna clue

Credit: Netflix

Notice how Will uses his hand palm-side up when using his powers? That’s exactly how Vecna does it. Eleven, meanwhile, uses palm-down. Add in the fact that Will kills demogorgons the same gruesome way Vecna killed Chrissy and Max… yeah, we’re stressed.

8. A full-on High School Musical moment?!

One scene recreates High School Musical almost shot-for-shot. Yes, Stranger Things just went full Troy Bolton. The crossover we never knew we needed. I just know that the directors were giggling at this one.

Featured image credit: Netflix
Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays

Alexis Walker

Don’t ignore your deadlines during the most wonderful time of the year…

Tragically chilling message man sent girlfriend after ‘leaving her to freeze to death’ on mountain

Hayley Soen

He’s been charged with manslaughter over her death

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

