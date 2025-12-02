Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

36 mins ago

Gals, there’s a phone number in season five of Stranger Things that you can call up in real life. The response is super creepy.

Do you remember when the very first episode of Stranger Things season five, Dustin, Lucas, Mike and Will are at school? Dustin storms off down a corridor, and his friends follow. They pass several posters, including one with a familiar face.

The poster is about a “missing teen” called “Jane Hopper” Apparently she’s 15, she was born on 7th July 1971, and she’s 5’4″. The girl was last seen “wearing a hooded jacket walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on June 13, 1986”.

The text says: “Reward for information leading to the location of missing child. A reward totalling $3,000.00 will be paid for all leads which result in the location of Jane Hopper or her body. Last seen walking on the sidewalk near Hawkins High School where she mysteriously disappeared that afternoon, June 12 1986. Contact the Hawkins Police Department if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this person.”

There’s a phone number underneath: 765-303-2020. “765” is actually the area code for north central Indiana, where Hawkins supposedly is. And yes, this is a real number.

Remember, if you’re calling from outside the USA, you would have to type +1 (765)-303-2020.

If you’re too impatient (or too scared of your phone bill), then this what you hear when you call the number:

“Thank you for calling the Hawkins police department. Due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown, to ensure the safety of our residents. The Hawkins Emergency Taskforce is working closely with the Hawkins PD [police department] to identify missing persons, of which Jane Hopper is a priority. We urge you, as responsible citizens of Hawkins, to assist us in our search to locate her.”

A cute detail is that seven and four add up to Eleven.

This isn’t the first time Netflix viewers have been able to phone up a number from Stranger Things. After season four, you could call up the number on the Surfer Boy Pizza Van to hear a voicemail from Argyle. Murray’s phone number was shown in season three episode six. You could ring up 618-625-8313 to hear him verbally abuse you via voice message.

