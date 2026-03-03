Eight things to look forward to at Exeter Uni in term three

1 hour ago

After being stuck in an endless cycle of rain since the start of the year, the sun has finally made its miraculous return and students have flocked outside, giving just a taste of all that term three has to offer.

Here is a guide of the top eight things to look forward to after the Easter holidays.

1. Beach trips

Skipping lectures for random side quests during the summer is a must, and trips to the beach as soon as temperatures rise is just one of these. Being only a half an hour train ride away, Exmouth is by far the most popular choice, yet other nearby destinations such as Teignmouth and Dawlish Warren are also a must-visit.

For even more scenic destinations, consider exploring the many sites in Cornwall such as St. Ives. Third term is truly where the privilege of being a coastal university shines, so make sure to make the most of it.

2. Dartmoor

Alternatively, swap the sand for rolling hills and gorgeous sunsets with a visit to Dartmoor National Park. Known for its expansive landscapes and natural wilderness, it makes for the perfect retreat. You might also consider camping there, as it is legal to do so in many areas, also the perfect opportunity for stargazing.

3. Impy pub garden

It’s the time of year every student reminisces on – the opening of the Imperial Pub Garden. Nothing beats an Aperol Spritz or mid-day pint when really you should be revising for those end-of-year exams. After all, it is so close to campus. However, all charm aside, secure your table early or be prepared to queue – and don’t mind the renowned slanted benches down the hill. Spillages may occur.

4. Campus

An unlikely but equally valid contender in this list is simply campus in the sun. Granted, it makes doing any work a challenge when you’d rather bask in the heat on the Forum steps whilst devouring the ice cream from the famous van. Yet, everything appears to come to life, and university truly becomes what they depicted it to be. Think picnics on the grass by Reed Hall and games of volleyball in the corner.

5. EGB/Hijacked

This year, two of the biggest anticipated events of the year, EGB and Hijacked fall within a mere day of each other. So, for those that secured tickets, prepare for a packed week of festivities under the sun with friends. Expect thrilling rides, stunning outfits, food and drink, and an incredible DJ lineup. We can’t wait.

6. Coffee and brunch in town

It feels like a shame to let a sunny morning go to waste by having breakfast indoors, so why not use to the opportunity to try some of the many delicious brunch spots and cafes Exeter has to offer.

The Quay, if you fancy a morning stroll as well, offers a particularly good selection, such as Mango’s Cafe, accompanied by outdoor, waterfront seating. Additionally, indulge in a picnic on the green by the cathedral with friends, or try one of the nearby cafes, such as the Cornish Bakery.

7. Summer sports

Summers’ dopamine hits inevitably motivates everyone to get active, even if just in a leisurely way. The multiple tennis courts on campus always appear to be full, and the outdoor swimming pool, conveniently located by Lafrowda, once again opens for use. Not to mention as well the annual Touch Duckes, a university-wide rugby and rounders sports day for everyone to enjoy.

8. TP in the sun

It’s a minor, underrated detail, though it makes the biggest difference, and that is getting into TP before the sun and warmth have set. This experience is unique to the third term, and certainly makes those 7:30pm entries much more enjoyable. For the girls, it’s also the opportunity to leave your coats at home and avoid the cloakroom queues, all the while not having to use alcohol as the extra protective layer.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.