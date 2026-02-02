Here’s how to romanticise your life as an Exeter student during the rainy season

1 hour ago

Feeling like you’ve been cheated with lies about the Devon sunshine only to step out into a monsoon the moment you venture outdoors?

Here are some rainy-day recommendations to lift your spirits and brighten up the dreary winter weeks whilst we wait for the sun to return.

Shelter inside some of Exeter’s array of cosy cafes

Grab your raincoat and venture out into town to explore Exeter’s charming coffee shops. There’s nothing quite like the sweet scent of a caramel latte, or the warming spice of a hot chai infusing your senses as the rain wraps at the window. Watch the world go by as you sink into a sweet treat and spice up your study spot.

There are plenty of budget friendly places offering generous student discounts from popular chains like Cafe Nero to smaller independent hidden gems such as Chococo, or Luna Cafe for a healthier treat and Grow coffee house – which also doubles as a great study space for those rainy-day study sessions.

My personal favourite is Mango’s Cafe located by the Quay, the perfect location for people watching people jumping in puddles or watching the rain ripple into the river.

eading Catch up on your r

Let’s face it, not only are we drowning in these floods – we’re submerged in reading. But the upside of the rain is we have an excuse to curl up cosy inside whilst we tackle those upcoming assignments.

Throw on some fuzzy socks, switch on those fairy lights and curl up in bed with a good book – whether its perusing through economics statistics, Persuasion by Jane Austen, or a textbook on sea defences for geography students – we’ve all got something to read.

With the company of a steaming cup of tea or some freshly baked goods whipped up in your uni kitchen and the natural white noise of rain rapping the window, we can romanticise these stormy days while also getting ahead on the mountain of reading.

Be the main character

Those rainy treks back from Timepiece are no joke, and the only way to tackle them is to romanticise them. So, grab your friends, dance in the rain and maybe even film a TikTok or two. Don’t forget to indulge in some warming Efe’s chips on the way home to save you from shivering – you’ve earned it.

Shelter from the rain by exploring on campus entertainment

There is plenty to explore on campus on dreary days. The Bill Douglas Cinema Museum located on Streatham campus is open from 10am to 5pm every day for students to explore for free. Visitors can explore popular visual culture through exhibits of toys, artefacts and so much more from the 17th century through to the present day.

Whether you’re a film buff with a passion for block busters or just fancy exploring everything Exeter has offer – this is the perfect indoor experience which won’t leave you soaked through.

What better way to spend a rainy day than watching a film with friends at the campus cinema? Located in Devonshire House, with a diverse array of fan favourites, this award-winning student-run society strive to provide customers with the beloved classic cinema experience for just a fraction of the price (as little as two pounds per ticket for members).

You can grab tickets from Fixr or straight from the Guild website. Some exciting upcoming showings feature “Sinners”, “The Materialists” and many more – there’s truly something for everyone.

If theatre is more your style, The Northcott Theatre offers a variety of entertainment throughout the year, offering discounts for students. I spent my rainy Saturday afternoon watching the incredible musical theatre production of “Anything goes!”.

