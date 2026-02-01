An Exeter student’s guide to hosting Galentine’s on a budget

2 hours ago

If you’re anything like me, you’ll be spending February 14th single with your gals, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. Female friendships deserve to be celebrated every day. Who else would hold your hair back while you throw up in the TP toilets, or listen to you analyse your situationship for the twentieth time, and dry your tears with their sleeve? I know I definitely owe my girls a thank you for that.

So, take this as a sign to stop thinking about that emotionally unavailable man who only gave you tears, and a reason to relate to every Taylor Swift song, and spend the evening with your favourite babes instead. As students, we all know money can disappear just like that, so here are my tips for hosting the perfect Galentine’s on a budget.

Decor that won’t break the bank

First of all, you’re going to head over to Flying Tiger in Princesshay for all the decorations you’re going to need. Obviously, the colour scheme is pink and red exclusively. They’ve got everything you’ll need at really decent prices: Pink and red heart bunting, heart-shaped bowls, wine glasses, and candles. And if you split the cost between you and your housemates, you’ll probably only drop a couple of quid each. Make decorating the house part of the fun!

Get messy in the kitchen

A non-negotiable for Galentine’s is eating enough carbs to put you in a food coma. Don’t worry, there aren’t any men around here telling you to eat protein. Think heart-shaped homemade pizzas, a huge batch of spag bol, you could even make a bunch of different sauces and make a pasta bar (roasted beetroot and feta make a really yummy bright pink sauce). Grab a boxed brownie mix to chuck in the oven for dessert, and you’ve got the perfect girl dinner.

Pink cocktails are a must

Instead of drowning your single sorrows in a bottle of wine on the bathroom floor, Galentine’s gives you full permission to get wine-drunk with your besties. If you split a few bottles between you and your gals, it won’t add up to much. But if you’re feeling fancy, head over to the corner shop and get some vodka, triple sec, limes, and cranberry juice, pick up that cocktail shaker you’ve never used, and you’ll have Cosmopolitans going in no time. Carrie Bradshaw would be proud, and you can use the rest for vodka cranberries for future pres.

Bring on the romcoms

No Galentine’s is complete without a feel-good romcom to end the night. As a romcom connoisseur, I’ve got all the best recommendations for you. Get into some comfy pyjamas and grab your favourite movie snacks. Old-school romcoms bring the cosy vibes; you could go for a classic like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Pretty Woman or 10 Things I Hate About You.

If you want something more contemporary, the new People We Meet on Vacation is fun and heartfelt. Alternatively, you can try out Anyone But You, which features shirtless Glen Powell to give you some eye candy, or opt for one of my personal favourites, Set It Up or 27 Dresses. There’s nothing like unrealistic grand gestures and slightly cringey love confessions to set your expectations that no real guy has ever met. The best budget-friendly activity.

Have a self-care night

Uni can be stressful, especially for those of us in our final year. Galentine’s is the perfect excuse to practice some self-care with your gals. Make some chocolate-covered strawberries or bake some cookies to de-stress. You could get some face masks, start the nail painting, and fish out the tarot cards to tell you that your ex-situationship is balding. Just a reminder: Texting your ex that you miss him is not an option. But with this guide, I can guarantee you won’t even be thinking about them this Valentine’s Day. Kiss your friends instead.