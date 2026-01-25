The Tab

Seven things you’ll only understand as an Exeter Uni student

An honourable mention has to go to Napoleon and Nelson

Anya Shankar | Opinion

We all know that there are many things Exeter Uni is known for (excluding people saying “rah,” obviously).

From drinking Venoms at TP and girls carrying their Longchamps to boys wearing Canterburys and Birkenstocks, there’s no denying that the stereotypes are painfully accurate.

Still, beyond the clichés, the Exeter experience is shaped by a series of unavoidable moments and places that become shared references for all of us. So, here are seven things you’ll only understand if you attend Exeter Uni.

1. EGB

The Enchanted Garden Ball is the definitive Exeter event. Other unis may have summer balls, but they definitely don’t have EGB. Every Exeter student will go through the horrors of trying to get tickets; sitting with your housemates, two devices per person, only for the site to crash. Come the end of May, expectations are high, but it won’t disappoint. Offering an abundance of fairground rides, food trucks, linen shirts and cowboy boots, EGB might just be the best way to close out the academic year.

2. Efes

The only good thing to come from Sidwell Street is the vast amounts of options for a post-night out scran. Efes is famous among Exeter students; even if you’ve never been, it’s certain you’ve heard about it. Most of the time, my motivation for going to the club is solely to get Efes cheesy chips slathered in garlic sauce on the way home. There’s really nothing quite like it. Bonus points if you’ve ever woken up in the same clothes you went out in, just to find yourself featured on their TikTok page, singing your heart out to “Murder on the Dancefloor”.

3. Paying £20+ for a TP ticket

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Most Exeter students will be used to the experience of missing out on the TP Weds ticket drop, just to find out all your mates are going without you. Instead of getting FOMO, you’ll inevitably argue with a guy called Tom from Overheard, insisting you give him £30 for his precious TP ticket. And really, is it worth it?

4. Impy garden in term three

This one may be a bit niche, but hear me out. The Imperial pub garden might be one of my favourite spots for those term three summer evenings, if you can find a free table that is. It’s likely you’ll run into all of your first year flatmates and awkwardly avoid eye contact, but nothing beats squeezing ten of your friends around a table, sharing pitchers while the sun goes down.

5. Forum hill

Streatham campus is basically one huge hill. Needless to say, if you want to attend your lectures, you’ll have to face Forum Hill daily. Even in third year, somehow, it doesn’t seem any easier. It’s the same picture every time: Wrapping up warm in the winter just to get to your 9am, sweating and panting, trying not to show it and desperate to take off the five layers of clothes you thought it would be smart to wear. Humbling.

6. Sports initiations

Being an Exeter student means getting used to weird things that sports societies do around campus. It also means that everywhere you look, there are rugby boys. The rugby initiation nappy run might just be the oddest thing I’ve ever witnessed in the city centre, which is already saying a lot. Initiations always involve public commitment, questionable outfits and a whole lot of second-hand embarrassment. 

7. Exmouth beach

Only a cheap train ride away, Exmouth beach is a staple place for all Exeter Uni students. In the summer term, crowds of students pack onto trains like sardines for a day of sun-bathing and barbecuing. Grab some tinny’s and strawberries from the iconic big M&S, and you’ll have yourself a perfect summer day. Even in the winter, windy walks along the beach are an excellent escape from the stresses of uni life, and especially great for a hungover debrief with fish and chips at Spoons.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Anya Shankar | Opinion

Read Next

To yap or not to yap? Here are the six types of students you’ll find in an Exeter seminar

Here are five hidden gems every Exeter student needs to know about

Right, here are 10 experiences only Exeter students would understand

Latest

Seven things you’ll only understand as an Exeter Uni student

Anya Shankar

An honourable mention has to go to Napoleon and Nelson

Here’s the key debate we should be having: Lancaster Locals vs Lancaster Uni students

Isabella Laithwaite

Because Lancaster is kind of like a scene out of West Side Story, with tight-knit groups and only sightly less tragedy

Bristol’s new venture in India: the Mumbai Enterprise Campus

Ellen Paterson

The University of Bristol reveals who will be leading its first international campus

Family of Lancaster student whose body was found on Christmas Day release heartfelt statement

Evie-Mae Ford

‘Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled’

The Traitors UK has ended, but don’t panic: The Irish version arrives in literal hours

Hebe Hancock

I definitely need a new Traitors fix

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Seven things you’ll only understand as an Exeter Uni student

Anya Shankar

An honourable mention has to go to Napoleon and Nelson

Here’s the key debate we should be having: Lancaster Locals vs Lancaster Uni students

Isabella Laithwaite

Because Lancaster is kind of like a scene out of West Side Story, with tight-knit groups and only sightly less tragedy

Bristol’s new venture in India: the Mumbai Enterprise Campus

Ellen Paterson

The University of Bristol reveals who will be leading its first international campus

Family of Lancaster student whose body was found on Christmas Day release heartfelt statement

Evie-Mae Ford

‘Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled’

The Traitors UK has ended, but don’t panic: The Irish version arrives in literal hours

Hebe Hancock

I definitely need a new Traitors fix

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it