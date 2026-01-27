Five study spaces every Exeter student needs to know about to survive term two

1 hour ago

It’s nearly the end of January and, for now, you might be relaxing after an intense period of exams and assignments. But soon enough, it’ll be back to studying daily and preparing for exams and assignments and, not to mention, having to find the perfect study spot.

In Exeter, there are some incredible, underrated places where you can really focus, spend most of your time studying, and ace that assignment.

So, from quiet corners for catching up on that essay you’ve been procrastinating to buzzing spaces that keep you motivated, there are plenty of cute study spaces waiting for you in term two.

1. Library at IAIS

The Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies has to be one of the best places to study. You can avoid the Forum library rush and actually get things done in a peaceful environment. Located on the lower ground of the institute, it has all that you’d need for grasping that one tough concept that just won’t sink in!

With desktop computers and a printer available, this library is also ideal for those who enjoy working on big screens for a focused study session.

There is also a kitchen at the institute, making it convenient for people who want to save some money and bring their own meals. And best of all, in your breaks, you can enjoy the views from the institute. If you’re lucky, you might just catch one of the most beautiful sunsets.

2. Amory

The best thing about Amory is that you can escape the agony of walking up Forum Hill and turn up without your clothes drenched in sweat (every Exeter student’s dream).

Located on the Rennes Drive road, the ground floor of Amory is a dedicated study place. It’s divided into two sections, for group work and silent studies, so get your group presentation meeting in there next time!

It is also home to Barisca Coffee Shop, my favourite coffee on campus. There’s a wide range of amenities perfect for group study, as there are plenty of seats and large tables to study, or just as good if you’re on your own.

3. The Loft

I recently discovered this place and definitely recommend going there for a much-needed study session. It’s ideal if you really need to lock in by yourself, as it’s a quiet study area.

Located on the second floor of the Devonshire House, the Loft has so much to offer. From Sushi Boba Poke right around the corner to nearby Starbucks, it’s the perfect place to enjoy your favourites and get on that assignment you’ve been dreading.

4. Harrison Building

This is a tucked-away building all the way up the hill on North Park Road ( you will have to use all your strength to find it!)

Although it’s small, it has all the essentials for you to study and power through the piles of work that you have been avoiding. It also has a small cafe, which can definitely meet your caffeine needs to fuel you through your studies.

5. Devonshire House

Last but not least, Devonshire House is a go-to place for students who are in dire need to get their act together! Although it can get quite busy, especially around lunchtime, it provides a lively, bustling atmosphere with plenty of seating options.

It is well equipped with comfortable, movable chairs, so you can settle in however you like. This makes it a relaxed and flexible alternative to the library, perfect for group work, casual studying, or a change of scenery.

Featured image via Canva