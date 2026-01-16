Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

28 mins ago

After exploring the pub scene Exeter has to offer, you’ve probably landed on a few firm favourites. Every pub has something different to offer, of course, but that won’t stop you from becoming a regular at your favourite establishment.

You’ve found your favourite spot, but what you might not know is that your preferred stop for a “quick pint” can reveal much more about you than you might think. So, think twice before you invite your mates out for another drink, because whilst they might not tell you, they are probably judging you (just a little bit).

Having heard this, you may feel a wave of stress overcome you as you question all your life choices that have led up to this point. You may be thinking, what kind of a person does this make me, where do I fit in, and am I doomed for social isolation based on my choice of pub?

We’ve got your back. From what kind of friend you are, to your social status as a Uni student, here is an extremely accurate description of your personality based on your favourite Exeter pub…

The Imperial

A popular spot (and for a good reason), it’s pretty hard to go wrong here. The fact Impy is a spoons can be hard to believe, with a beer garden that could easily qualify for the eighth wonder of the world, and that arched window taking you to a cathedral dedicated to cheap pints, Impy is pretty majestic. In the summer it feels like you have been transported to a package holiday you can trust; cheap drinks, beautiful views… pretty ideal if you ask me.

During freshers it can feel like a club, bouncers scanning your ID at the door, queues stretching halfway down the road, and shoulder to shoulder crowds inside. It’s safe to say Impy is never quiet.

So, the moment you’ve been waiting for, if this is your favourite pub then you’re probably that reliable friend, always up for a good time, likes a cheap drink, and is the one to get the group laughing. You’re an all round solid person, congrats!

The Victoria Inn

The Vic has something for everyone: Live music, Karaoke, and a Quiz night (what more could you want). You love being the centre of attention, but who can blame you when you have that much talent.

If this is your pub of choice you are the cool kid that gets the gang back together, is always up for a TP Wednesday, and will never say no to another round (even when you probably should). You spend more time here than you do at your 9am’s, and that’s not something to be ashamed of. You definitely know someone who works behind the bar, and if someone can’t find you, this is the first place they’ll look.

Bonus points if you live in the local vicinity of the Vic, congrats, you have officially made it in life. Feel free to brag to the people that have to trek half an hour just for a pint.

However, don’t be mistaken in thinking that choosing this pub instantly guarantees BNOC status. This is an establishment that is well and truly for the second years (or third years who wish it wasn’t time to write their diss). If, however, you are a silly fresh who claims this as your favourite pub, you might be a little over confident. Some would call it arrogance, so maybe wait your turn before you frequent the Vic.

The Chevalier Inn

No one visits this pub because they like the atmosphere or because the quality of the pints is unmatched, instead, it is a staple pitstop of an Exeter night out. If Chevs is your favourite pub, you are very keen for Fever Monday, dabble in Dirty Beats, and love to get silly. If you are in your final year and you are spotted in here on a weekly basis maybe its time start focusing on that degree? Or not, clubbing is just as important…

You might not remember leaving Chevs, but that won’t stop you from returning.

The Ram

You are a workaholic (or you just love to budget). The convenience is certainly tempting.

If you love studying and love a cheap drink this place is your go to. You don’t want to stray too far away from campus and you genuinely believe that a cheeky pint will guarantee a first in that essay.

The Ram’s cheap drinks are unmatched – especially when compared to the London-level prices Exeter pubs often demand. You are probably a finance guru who has mastered the art of budgeting and that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

The Old Firehouse

Whilst The Old Firehouse isn’t technically a pub, and the prices definitely aren’t student friendly, the atmosphere makes up for it. You are a creative at heart, trend setter, and all round people person if this is your favourite. You love to share and will not hesitate to scran a pizza with some mates.

If you’re not out with your friends, you are definitely bringing your latest match on Hinge for a romantic evening. You think you’re classy and to be honest, you are probably right. If this pub is your go to date spot, you are a romantic at heart who definitely believes in love at first sight (even if it is with a pizza).

You’ve got the finances to support this addiction and to be honest, I’m a little bit jealous.

The Mill on the Exe

Someone clearly has a trust fund. You might have good taste, but let’s be real, it wouldn’t be your favourite if it weren’t for mummy and daddy funding your evenings here.

This pub embodies the demographic it attracts: classy, rich, and tasteful. You probably are/were in Holland Hall and definitely went to private school (not to mention doing your weekly shop at Waitrose).

You fulfil the “Exetah” stereotype and you’re not afraid to show it.

The Stand Off

You definitely appreciate a classic pub and are fond of a good pint (especially a Guinness). You might think you are an elite athlete, however, in reality, the only thing you’re good at is watching other people play sports. With plenty of screens to catch the latest match, you certainly know your stuff when it comes to sport, and you don’t shut up about it.

Sure, you talk about footy a lot, but when you can get a decent pint and watch the game at the same time, you can’t really go wrong.