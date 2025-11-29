This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

29 mins ago

Stranger Things season five is kicking right into gear with its first four episodes and it ended on such an amazing reveal. Well, two amazing reveals actually – because we saw that Will Byers has powers that are clearly directly linked to Vecna, and we saw that it wasn’t Vecna the government had behind that door in the lab – it was actually Kali who Eleven met all the way back in a much maligned episode of season two. Whew. But the show gave us lots of mysterious insight regarding Vecna / Henry and his mind prison where he’s keeping Max and Holly Wheeler hostage – and showed us that he’s terrified of a certain cave. This theory about season five of Stranger Things made everything click for me about how Kali could be pivotal in the show finally ending Vecna once and for all.

The theory

So, the lore. Obviously we saw Max explaining how she realised Vecna couldn’t come inside the cave in his mind prison where she and Holly currently are. She explained that when she ran in there, Vecna couldn’t follow and looked really scared. This is explained a bit further actually on stage in the play Stranger Things: First Shadow. In that play, which is canonically a prequel to the Netflix series, we see that Henry first goes to the Upside Down from that cave and it obviously had a lasting impact on him. It’s important.

It’s also then important that the reveal of Kali behind the door brings her back into the fold. Basically, we know that Elevn and Kali are likely going to link up to maximise their Vecna destruction energy but the Stranger Things season five theory proves how it could really be the ending of Vecna and the cave is crucial.

Kali’s powers can basically make anyone hallucinate or visualise their biggest and most traumatic fear. When, and I say when HOPEFULLY, Max and Holly escape from the mind prison and reunite with the rest, they’ll be able to tell Kali about Vecna being so afraid of the cave.

This could be pivotal in stopping Vecna, because of Kali uses her powers to weaken him by making him confront his fear then Eleven and now probably Will too can destroy him for good.

Whew! Guess we’ll find out on Boxing Day…

