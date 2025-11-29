The Tab
Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Stranger Things season five is kicking right into gear with its first four episodes and it ended on such an amazing reveal. Well, two amazing reveals actually – because we saw that Will Byers has powers that are clearly directly linked to Vecna, and we saw that it wasn’t Vecna the government had behind that door in the lab – it was actually Kali who Eleven met all the way back in a much maligned episode of season two. Whew. But the show gave us lots of mysterious insight regarding Vecna / Henry and his mind prison where he’s keeping Max and Holly Wheeler hostage – and showed us that he’s terrified of a certain cave. This theory about season five of Stranger Things made everything click for me about how Kali could be pivotal in the show finally ending Vecna once and for all.

The theory

So, the lore. Obviously we saw Max explaining how she realised Vecna couldn’t come inside the cave in his mind prison where she and Holly currently are. She explained that when she ran in there, Vecna couldn’t follow and looked really scared. This is explained a bit further actually on stage in the play Stranger Things: First Shadow. In that play, which is canonically a prequel to the Netflix series, we see that Henry first goes to the Upside Down from that cave and it obviously had a lasting impact on him. It’s important.

Most Read

An old Kelly Brook survival film has resurfaced after I’m A Celeb, and it’s so NSFW

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

It’s also then important that the reveal of Kali behind the door brings her back into the fold. Basically, we know that Elevn and Kali are likely going to link up to maximise their Vecna destruction energy but the Stranger Things season five theory proves how it could really be the ending of Vecna and the cave is crucial.

Kali’s powers can basically make anyone hallucinate or visualise their biggest and most traumatic fear. When, and I say when HOPEFULLY, Max and Holly escape from the mind prison and reunite with the rest, they’ll be able to tell Kali about Vecna being so afraid of the cave.

This could be pivotal in stopping Vecna, because of Kali uses her powers to weaken him by making him confront his fear then Eleven and now probably Will too can destroy him for good.

Whew! Guess we’ll find out on Boxing Day…

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Latest
Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

No-scroll November: A month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it. Even my phone was confused.

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh. Hello, sensible second years.

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Giancarlo Mempouo

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

My dad is terminally ill: Navigating grief at Exeter Uni and what I’ve learned

Abigail Barrow

In honour of National Grief Awareness Week — because grief isn’t always after the loss

New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

Sam Burton

The role has been vacant since August

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five

Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

No-scroll November: A month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it. Even my phone was confused.

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh. Hello, sensible second years.

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new

University of Cambridge expert sceptical of AI toy bears

Giancarlo Mempouo

Cambridge researcher questions the use of AI teddy bears for children

My dad is terminally ill: Navigating grief at Exeter Uni and what I’ve learned

Abigail Barrow

In honour of National Grief Awareness Week — because grief isn’t always after the loss

New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

Sam Burton

The role has been vacant since August

tom read wilson i'm a celeb

Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

Claudia Cox

He has a ‘serial dater’ phase

Stranger Things

Seasons one to five: Pictures and ages of the Stranger Things cast show how much they’ve changed

Kieran Galpin

Eleven is literally 47 in season five