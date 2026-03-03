The Tab

I was detained by SWAT over the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, and the interrogation lasted hours

The mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie has been missing for over a month

The search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, is ongoing, with Luke Daley and his mother briefly detained for questioning.

84-year-old Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills property on January 31, 2026. She failed to attend a church meeting the following day, prompting a member of the congregation to contact her family out of concern.

Since then, a lot has happened. Savannah Guthrie and her family have made several impassioned pleas to the alleged abductors, increasing the reward money to a whopping $1 million.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbours, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” Savannah wrote on Instagram one month into the search. “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home.”

Police questioned Luke Daley and his mum about Nancy Guthrie

Though it’s still not clear why the FBI and the police raided his home, officers searched Luke Daley’s property on February 13. The home, owned by 38-year-old ex-con Luke, is located approximately two miles from where Nancy Guthrie was reported missing.

“Daley and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed,” his lawyer, Chris Scileppi, confirmed at the time.

“Neither Daley nor his mother were arrested in connection to this case or any other. Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping. Like the entire Tucson community, both Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed.”

A Range Rover was towed as part of the investigation, but both Luke and his mum were released after hours of questioning. No charges were filed, and Luke has since spoken out.

Talking about the moment with True Crime Arizona, Luke said he feared he’d been “framed” for the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. He was pulled over and given zero information, and felt as though officers were on a “phishing” mission to get him to say something incriminating.

“It’s not me. I don’t see the resemblance of it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case,” he said, refrencing the viral doorbell footage. “Someone says something and then they just go off of it based on no evidence, no truth. I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe.”

Luke returned to find his home “torn” to pieces, and now he’s living with the “terrible” fact that his name, face, and an earlier arrest are literally everywhere.

“It’s hard to go anywhere,” he admitted.

Despite the lack of movement in the case, investigators are still hopeful about finding Nancy.

“This is nowhere near a cold case,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement Analyst John Miller said. “They still have leads that are viable that they need to get to, including new leads that came in because of the strategy of holding back the big reward until the time it was needed to re-energise the lead bucket.”

