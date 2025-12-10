The I’m A Celeb All Stars release date has been revealed, and the cast is full of icons

The Tab

Your jungle withdrawal is about to be short-lived, because Ant and Dec have confirmed I’m A Celebrity: All Stars is returning in May, just days after the latest UK series wrapped up.

After Angry Ginge became the new king of the jungle this Sunday, the Geordie duo dropped a behind-the-scenes montage on Instagram, casually ending it with the tease: “25th series was pretty special. See you for more in May!”

The new series, which has already been filmed in South Africa, is set to be way tougher than the usual camp. Ant promises the trials are “quite a lot harder”, and judging from the first look, he’s not kidding. The celebs will not only be jumping out of planes, they’ll be launched off metal platforms into thin air, and there’s apparently a savage new water trial very on brand with celebrity cyclone.

But there’s a twist: It’s all prerecorded. That means no public voting, no choosing who does trials, and, most importantly, no deciding the winner. The celebs will have to battle it out themselves.

Confirmed I’m A Celeb: All Stars cast

Here’s everyone returning to fight creepy crawlies for our entertainment, according to The Sun.

  • David Haye, 44 – Former world champion boxer

  • Gemma Collins, 44 – TOWIE icon who lasted three days last time

  • Seann Walsh, 39 – Comedian and now dad-of-two

  • Harry Redknapp, 78 – 2018 King of the Jungle and nation’s sweetheart

  • Scarlett Moffatt, 34 – 2016 winner and certified superfan

  • Adam Thomas, 37 – Bushtucker legend with a record 12 trials

  • Sir Mo Farah, 42 – Olympic royalty, fifth place during the COVID Wales series

  • Ashley Roberts, 44 – Pussycat Doll and reality TV pro

  • Sinitta, 61 – Famous for screaming through every trial back in 2011

  • Craig Charles, 61 – Forced to quit in 2014 after a family tragedy

  • Jimmy Bullard, 46 – First boot in 2014 and apparently still fuming

  • Beverley Callard, 68 – Coronation Street legend, ready for round two

It sounds like the drama is already guaranteed, with reports that Adam Thomas absolutely lost it at Jimmy Bullard during a bushtucker trial, screaming every swear word imaginable. Delicious TV incoming!

Featured image credit: ITV

