The voting results for I’m A Celeb 2025 final just got revealed and it was SO close

It could have gone either way

The I’m A Celeb 2025 final came faster than ever this year, and I can’t believe that whirlwind season is already finished forever. Feels like barely any time ago at all we saw this year’s cast launching themselves out of a helicopter and gliding down to Australia. But it’s all wrapped and we now know that Angry Ginge took the title of King of the Jungle and everyone who was furiously bellowing “who” when he was announced in the cast has had to seriously eat their words like Ruby Wax chowing down on a witchety grub. Now though, the voting figures for the I’m A Celeb final have been released and this is how close the 2025 result actually was between Shona McGarty, Tom Read Wilson and Angry Ginge!

Second and third place were INCREDIBLY close

Shona eventually finished in third place, but there was only three per cent separating her from Tom Read Wilson coming in second. The vote for who would come out third saw Shona get 22 per cent of the vote and Tom bagged 25, just putting him ahead for the final.

The win was a landslide for Ginge however

When it got to the final two though, Ginge’s impressive 53 per cent share carried over into a final vote which bagged him 65 per cent of the share and tom got 35 per cent. Fair play to him.

He entered the show as one of the least famous in the mainstream despite his big following online and emerged the King of the Jungle with ease. Just goes to show that with I’m A Celeb 2025 and the voting results prove it – when you’re a good person people will respond well to it. Doesn’t matter how big a name you are going into the show, just make your mark and be genuine and likeable and you shut any naysayers up with ease.

Featured image via Ant and Dec on X.

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

Woman claims she’s Miley Cyrus’ biological mum in bombshell lawsuit, and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

She allegedly gave birth to her when she was 12

