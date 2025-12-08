The voting results for I’m A Celeb 2025 final just got revealed and it was SO close

1 hour ago

The I’m A Celeb 2025 final came faster than ever this year, and I can’t believe that whirlwind season is already finished forever. Feels like barely any time ago at all we saw this year’s cast launching themselves out of a helicopter and gliding down to Australia. But it’s all wrapped and we now know that Angry Ginge took the title of King of the Jungle and everyone who was furiously bellowing “who” when he was announced in the cast has had to seriously eat their words like Ruby Wax chowing down on a witchety grub. Now though, the voting figures for the I’m A Celeb final have been released and this is how close the 2025 result actually was between Shona McGarty, Tom Read Wilson and Angry Ginge!

Second and third place were INCREDIBLY close

BREAKING 🚨 ITV reveal the final voting stats for the #ImACeleb Final, and it was clear cut – Angry Ginge won with the HIGHEST percentage in 7 YEARS! 👑 GINGE – 65%

TOM – 35% and before the second vote, it WAS very close for 2nd & 3rd place! Ginge – 53%

Tom – 25%

Shona – 22% pic.twitter.com/RIKcdT3ZLG — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 8, 2025

Shona eventually finished in third place, but there was only three per cent separating her from Tom Read Wilson coming in second. The vote for who would come out third saw Shona get 22 per cent of the vote and Tom bagged 25, just putting him ahead for the final.

The win was a landslide for Ginge however

When it got to the final two though, Ginge’s impressive 53 per cent share carried over into a final vote which bagged him 65 per cent of the share and tom got 35 per cent. Fair play to him.

He entered the show as one of the least famous in the mainstream despite his big following online and emerged the King of the Jungle with ease. Just goes to show that with I’m A Celeb 2025 and the voting results prove it – when you’re a good person people will respond well to it. Doesn’t matter how big a name you are going into the show, just make your mark and be genuine and likeable and you shut any naysayers up with ease.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image via Ant and Dec on X.