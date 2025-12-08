Aitch spills why he nearly quit I’m A Celeb and asked producers to ‘come and save’ him

2 hours ago

Aitch managed to finish fourth in I’m A Celeb 2025, but he nearly quit the show long before this. Apparently he was “dying to do a runner” during the middle of the show. I never would have guessed that from what we saw on TV.

He explained to the Mirror: “There was a certain day where I thought to myself: ‘I need to go in this bush telegraph now and say, ‘Please, someone come and save me. I need to go.'” This was “in the middle” of the show, prior to the eliminations kicking off on 28th November. “The middle for me was the lowest part, because you’re stuck in a position where you’ve come too far to give up now, but there’s still ages to go.”

Aitch described a specific moment during I’m A Celeb when he felt overwhelmed by the other campmates and the cameras. “It’s weird because you want to go off and have your little moment to yourself,” he continued, “but then when you go and do that, you clock that there’s cameras around, and then you start tripping, thinking: ‘Oh, I don’t want to look like I’m having this alone moment for the camera.’

“So then you’re turning around, going back to the camp, but you’re not ready to be surrounded by 12 people yet. So, it gets a lot.”

Aitch found the mornings particularly hard, as he was used to waking up later than other campmates. He said: “Some people have already been up for three hours, and the chat is at an all-time high. And I’m thinking, ‘Do you think I’m ready to speak to these people yet?’”

What a mood, honestly.

Well, it’s a good thing for viewers Aitch powered through and didn’t quit I’m A Celeb. Imagine how dull the show would have been without him and Ginge causing chaos.

Featured image via ITV.