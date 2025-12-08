The Tab
Aitch spills why he nearly quit I’m A Celeb and asked producers to ‘come and save’ him

He struggled when other celebs woke up earlier than him

Claudia Cox

Aitch managed to finish fourth in I’m A Celeb 2025, but he nearly quit the show long before this. Apparently he was “dying to do a runner” during the middle of the show. I never would have guessed that from what we saw on TV.

He explained to the Mirror: “There was a certain day where I thought to myself: ‘I need to go in this bush telegraph now and say, ‘Please, someone come and save me. I need to go.'” This was “in the middle” of the show, prior to the eliminations kicking off on 28th November. “The middle for me was the lowest part, because you’re stuck in a position where you’ve come too far to give up now, but there’s still ages to go.”

Aitch described a specific moment during I’m A Celeb when he felt overwhelmed by the other campmates and the cameras. “It’s weird because you want to go off and have your little moment to yourself,” he continued, “but then when you go and do that, you clock that there’s cameras around, and then you start tripping, thinking: ‘Oh, I don’t want to look like I’m having this alone moment for the camera.’

Aitch and Ginge may need to see a chiropractor after carrying the whole season on their backs
“So then you’re turning around, going back to the camp, but you’re not ready to be surrounded by 12 people yet. So, it gets a lot.”

Aitch found the mornings particularly hard, as he was used to waking up later than other campmates. He said: “Some people have already been up for three hours, and the chat is at an all-time high. And I’m thinking, ‘Do you think I’m ready to speak to these people yet?’”

What a mood, honestly.

Well, it’s a good thing for viewers Aitch powered through and didn’t quit I’m A Celeb. Imagine how dull the show would have been without him and Ginge causing chaos.

Scream 7 cast member reveals Melissa Barrera storyline if she hadn’t been dropped from film

Harrison Brocklehurst

Barrera was controversially dropped from the film after her support for Palestine

The I’m A Celeb 2025 reunion date revealed, and all the juicy details that’ll be included

Hebe Hancock

Ruby Wax has a date with Kiosk Kev

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Kieran Galpin

He’s having a great time

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson

It’s a hard time to be LGBTQ, but Tom Read Wilson’s I’m A Celeb adoration gives me hope

Harrison Brocklehurst

People thought he was going to be annoying – how wrong they were

A massive part of I’m A Celeb was missing this year, and people are fuming about it

Ellissa Bain

It’s literally the best part

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Lucy McLaughlin

Mia O’Brien was handed a life sentence after being arrested on holiday last year

Love Is Blind’s Brennon was previously accused of domestic abuse, but claim was thrown out

Hayley Soen

He and Alexa are now getting divorced

The Love Is Blind contestants who actually got succesful enough to quit their day jobs

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It rarely ever happens

Omg, a huge Stranger Things season five SPOILER has ‘leaked’ from the set and I can’t wait

Hebe Hancock

This changes everything

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo explains the powerful real reason she’s bald, as ridiculous rumour circulates

Kieran Galpin

Bald is beautiful!!

