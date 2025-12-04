The Tab
I’m A Celeb campmate dishes actual reason Martin Kemp is doing so few Bushtucker Trials

Apparently he has volunteered?

Claudia Cox

While some I’m A Celeb campmates have been raking in the stars in trails, others don’t seem to have ventured into the jungle very much. Like, has anyone heard from Lisa this week? Even Martin’s son Roman Kemp has called him out for not pulling his weight. He wrote on X: “Genuine question, is my dad he only one to have not done an actual trial?” We now have a proper explanation for why Martin Kemp has barely done any Bushtucker Trials on I’m A Celeb 2025.

Martin’s campmate Vogue Williams did a Q&A on Instagram from her hotel room. An I’m A Celeb viewer asked why Martin hadn’t done as many trials. She responded: “‘Martin did want to do the trials, but Martin was exempt from some.

“And I think everybody wanted to do the trials, which was probably unusual for a year. I think that because Martin is a bit quieter he was kinda happy to let everybody else go ahead. Martin’s sound, such a nice guy. He’s really, really lovely.”

Martin has been very open in the past about his health conditions. He suffered from two brain tumours during his 30s, which left him with long-term health conditions. Martin has a metal plate in his skull. He experiences epilepsy and developed dyslexia. Martin has difficulty with directions, and struggles to navigate streets without the Maps app on his phone.

He explained to Health Awareness: “I live with epilepsy full time — I’ve been on medication now [since the surgery] but, with the right treatment, epilepsy can be suppressed — and it is in my case.

“The things that happened to me after my operation resulted from bruising and trauma to the brain and, thank God, most of the effects disappeared. But, obviously, for a lot of people that is not the case and they have to live with that every day.

“I still carry a few scars, not just physical scars but mental scars from what happened over 18 years ago.”

Featured image by ITV.

