This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

3 hours ago

Lots of people didn’t know who Vogue Williams was before she arrived in the I’m A Celeb 2025 jungle, but she won everyone over with her charming personality, and has a secretly whopping fortune.

The 40-year-old shot to fame for marrying Westlife singer Brian McFadden, but she’s since had a very successful career in a whole range of different areas, and is now estimated to be worth more than £3 million.

She was the third campmate to be voted out the jungle this year after Alex Scott and Eddie Kadi, but here’s a closer look at her life and fortune that not many know about.

Vogue Williams started her career on a reality show

Born in Portmarnock near Dublin, Vogue did a degree in construction design and management in Scotland and didn’t get famous until she was 25 years old. Her career began on the Irish reality TV show Fade Street, which followed the lives of four women in Dublin. It showed her working at Stellar Magazine, doing acting studies and learning how to DJ, and shot her to fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Now she’s best known as a media personality and TV host

These days, she’s probably best described as a TV personality. Vogue presented her own four-part series called Vogue Williams – On the Edge where she looked into the issues “millennials” are facing. She was also guest panelist on Loose Women in 2016 and became the new host of Heart’s Sunday Breakfast in 2020. She also hosted a show about plastic surgery called Send Nudes: Body SOS, and the paranormal horror series Spooked Ireland.

She’s been on loads of reality TV competitions too, including Dancing with the Stars in Australia, the celebrity dance competition Stepping Out, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive in 2015 and The Jump in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue is an influencer too, and has her own podcast

Since marrying Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews (who has a whopping £12 million net worth), Vogue has become somewhat of an influencer, racking up 1.2 million followers Instagram where she often shares their home life with their three kids.

She’s the face of laundry brand Fairy and does all kinds of brand deals, as well as hosting her own podcast called My Therapist Ghosted Me where she gives advice. She also hosts Vogue & Amber: The Podcast with her sister. And the opportunities are only going to get better after her I’m A Celeb stint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV