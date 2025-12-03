The Tab

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

She’s raking it in

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Lots of people didn’t know who Vogue Williams was before she arrived in the I’m A Celeb 2025 jungle, but she won everyone over with her charming personality, and has a secretly whopping fortune.

The 40-year-old shot to fame for marrying Westlife singer Brian McFadden, but she’s since had a very successful career in a whole range of different areas, and is now estimated to be worth more than £3 million.

She was the third campmate to be voted out the jungle this year after Alex Scott and Eddie Kadi, but here’s a closer look at her life and fortune that not many know about.

Vogue Williams started her career on a reality show

Born in Portmarnock near Dublin, Vogue did a degree in construction design and management in Scotland and didn’t get famous until she was 25 years old. Her career began on the Irish reality TV show Fade Street, which followed the lives of four women in Dublin. It showed her working at Stellar Magazine, doing acting studies and learning how to DJ, and shot her to fame.

Now she’s best known as a media personality and TV host

These days, she’s probably best described as a TV personality. Vogue presented her own four-part series called Vogue Williams – On the Edge where she looked into the issues “millennials” are facing. She was also guest panelist on Loose Women in 2016 and became the new host of Heart’s Sunday Breakfast in 2020. She also hosted a show about plastic surgery called Send Nudes: Body SOS, and the paranormal horror series Spooked Ireland.

She’s been on loads of reality TV competitions too, including Dancing with the Stars in Australia, the celebrity dance competition Stepping Out, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive in 2015 and The Jump in 2017.

Vogue is an influencer too, and has her own podcast

Since marrying Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews (who has a whopping £12 million net worth), Vogue has become somewhat of an influencer, racking up 1.2 million followers Instagram where she often shares their home life with their three kids.

She’s the face of laundry brand Fairy and does all kinds of brand deals, as well as hosting her own podcast called My Therapist Ghosted Me where she gives advice. She also hosts Vogue & Amber: The Podcast with her sister. And the opportunities are only going to get better after her I’m A Celeb stint.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image by: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Angry Ginge

Because we’ve all forgotten, let’s revisit Angry Ginge’s arrest from before I’m A Celeb

Here’s the petty reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch and rapper Central Cee have huge beef

Kelly Brook

Omg, I didn’t realise how mouth-wateringly rich I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook is?!

Latest

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in