UH OH! Noah Schnapp might’ve spoiled end of Stranger Things during Hot Ones appearance

Noah Schnapp has put his foot in it, because people think he might have spoiled the end of Stranger Things season five and it’s a disaster. Obviously, we’ve only seen the first four episodes of the very final season of Stranger Things and it’s all been great so far. Noah Schnapp, despite a lot of controversy and some quite woeful acting, is right at the heart of it with the new reveal he’s got powers too. There are endless theories right now about how the show is going to end, but what’s not helped matters is that people think Noah Schnapp has given away Stranger Things spoilers during an appearance on Hot Ones with the cast that was uploaded yesterday. And to make matters worse, those spoilers have now been EDITED OUT of the Hot Ones video. Chaos.

The video clip of the spoilers is still online

During Hot Ones, the cast are all in a battle to try and outdo each other with the eating of the spicy wings. This becomes chaos when Noah Schnapp is mid challenge where he tries to describe the whole plot of the show from season to season. In the clip, he says things like Will was building tunnels in season two and also says something that really throws the season into chaos.

One of the biggest debates right now is who is actually the overarching villain – Vecna or the Mind Flayer. People think Vecna because he of course shapes the Mind Flayer into the shape of the spider in season four and it seems he’s the big bad after all. But in the stage show The First Shadow, this isn’t true and instead it’s the Mind Flayer who gave Vecna his powers and seems to be pulling strings all along.

It’s up for debate, even though the show is canon, which is going to be the final reveal. But in the Hot Ones episode, Noah Schnapp says that the Mind Flayer is controlling Vecna which obviously could be major spoilers. Whilst it could have been just a slip of the tongue and he got confused – the Hot Ones episode with the Stranger Things cast with the spoilers allegations has now removed the above clip from the video.

