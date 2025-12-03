The Tab
Stranger Things spoilers Hot Ones

UH OH! Noah Schnapp might’ve spoiled end of Stranger Things during Hot Ones appearance

His comments have now been edited out but the clip is still on Twitter

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Noah Schnapp has put his foot in it, because people think he might have spoiled the end of Stranger Things season five and it’s a disaster. Obviously, we’ve only seen the first four episodes of the very final season of Stranger Things and it’s all been great so far. Noah Schnapp, despite a lot of controversy and some quite woeful acting, is right at the heart of it with the new reveal he’s got powers too. There are endless theories right now about how the show is going to end, but what’s not helped matters is that people think Noah Schnapp has given away Stranger Things spoilers during an appearance on Hot Ones with the cast that was uploaded yesterday. And to make matters worse, those spoilers have now been EDITED OUT of the Hot Ones video. Chaos.

The video clip of the spoilers is still online

During Hot Ones, the cast are all in a battle to try and outdo each other with the eating of the spicy wings. This becomes chaos when Noah Schnapp is mid challenge where he tries to describe the whole plot of the show from season to season. In the clip, he says things like Will was building tunnels in season two and also says something that really throws the season into chaos.

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

One of the biggest debates right now is who is actually the overarching villain – Vecna or the Mind Flayer. People think Vecna because he of course shapes the Mind Flayer into the shape of the spider in season four and it seems he’s the big bad after all. But in the stage show The First Shadow, this isn’t true and instead it’s the Mind Flayer who gave Vecna his powers and seems to be pulling strings all along.

It’s up for debate, even though the show is canon, which is going to be the final reveal. But in the Hot Ones episode, Noah Schnapp says that the Mind Flayer is controlling Vecna which obviously could be major spoilers. Whilst it could have been just a slip of the tongue and he got confused – the Hot Ones episode with the Stranger Things cast with the spoilers allegations has now removed the above clip from the video.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

People are arguing over major Stranger Things season five ‘error’ that ‘makes no sense’

Stranger Things creators explain how Will is different to Eleven, despite having same gift

Stranger Things creators cast their high-school teacher in season five for the cutest reason

Latest

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

The Upside Down has changed in Stranger Things season five, and these theories explain why

Hebe Hancock

It looks a little… different

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in