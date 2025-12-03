The Tab

Your year at KCL unwrapped: A rundown of the most memorable moments

Everyone’s favourite time of the year is back

Isabella Zbucki | Guides

It’s that time of the year again: Spotify Wrapped is here and ready to publicly shame our listening throughout 2025. The Spotify warriors are already gearing up their perfectly arranged Instagram story to brag about their over 100,000 minutes spent listening.

But what if it was set in King’s, I hear you say. Well, look no further, as here’s a deeply relatable and satirical rundown of your year as a KCL student.

Your year in review:

Hours spent trying to find a seat in the Maughan: Five, some things never change.

Minutes spent queuing at Strand Greggs: 20, you could have walked across Waterloo Bridge twice.

Times you complained about Waterloo Bridge: Everyday, you should have just taken the bus

Money spent in the club: Let’s not even go there…

Money spent in The Vault: Over £100, hold tight for your January student loan.

Times you saw Lenny the cat: Zero. He clearly has favourites and it’s (sadly) not you.

Top mentions of the year

Favourite study spot: Anywhere but the Maughan Library.

Library checkouts: Zero. You don’t even know how to use a printer at university, but had some unbelievable faith in Keats.

Sports nights attended: All of them (if only your lecture attendance was the same).

Academic stats

The amount of times you said it’s time to lock in, but never did: All the time, New Year’s resolutions are coming up so it’s time to get brainstorming.

Seminars participated in: Three, and one of them you spent nodding along to somebody else’s point.

9am lectures attended: Two. And they were all during the first week of the semester. You promised that you’d catch up on lecture capture but you didn’t.

Most Read

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Whiteexican

OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Tears cried over your 3,000 word essay: 568ml. That’s enough to fill a pint glass.

Your top genres

Regret: Choosing your degree. That gap year you didn’t take is looking more appealing than ever.

Faith: That you have enough time to do your readings. Spoiler: You don’t.

Denial: Telling yourself that submitting your essay at 2am is actually giving back to the academic community.

Panic: When someone asks about your plans after graduating.

Shock: When you see that £12.80 TFL charge pop up at 1am. It’s fine, you’re ok, just convince yourself that using Apple Pay isn’t real.

Spotify Wrapped listening age

Right, this is exactly how Spotify Wrapped 2025 calculates your Listening Age

Ellissa Bain

Why did I get 74?!

Byler

My dad is a Stranger Things producer, and he just revealed if Byler actually happens

Kieran Galpin

Is the long-demanded romance between Will and Mike happening?

Drag Race Discord Addams disqualified

Explaining rumours Drag Race queen gets ‘disqualified’ after she was announced in next cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

The socials are full of discourse rn

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just dropped: here’s what every London uni’s top artist would be

Muna Aden

Some campuses are crying to Frank Ocean, others are pretending they invented Charli XCX and at least one is blasting DBE at 9am with zero shame.

This huge Stranger Things production error is so stupid I can’t believe it got in the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

How did they miss this?

Spotify Wrapped

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 not appearing for you? Here’s what you need to do

Kieran Galpin

There’s a really easy fix, guys

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Vogue Williams made her secretly whopping fortune

Ellissa Bain

She’s raking it in

Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside Lidl in popular Cardiff student area

Gabe Ward

A 21-year-old man was stabbed outside the supermarket in Cathays

