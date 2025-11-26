Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Proof that your music taste says more about you than you think

It’s hard to say what varies more, the London club scene or the types of interesting students that only your degree seems to attract.

Either way, we believe your favourite club song says more about your student aesthetic than your seminar attendance record ever could.

So, here’s what your favourite club anthem says about you as a KCL student, purely based on vibes. Spoiler alert: Some of these home truths might be humbling, and you may never hear these songs the same way again.

USHER, Lil John, & Ludacris – Yeah!

Each week, your performative duties are split equally between the Maughan and Ministry of Sound, so you’re used to balancing that grind and groove lifestyle.

September immediately found you scrolling the resident advisor guide in your seminar, carefully planning which Halloween event you’ll be peer pressuring your friends into. When you say “shots”, it’s always rhetorical, and it always ends up being tequila.

You’ll do anything to keep the night going, being the first to suggest skipping your 9am, and obviously everyone follows. This song may deem you a trend setter, but at what cost?

Rihanna – Don’t Stop The Music

By morning, you spiral about post-grad prospects. By night, however, you’re in the depths of Heaven, spending way too much of your student loan on a vodka-lychee.

You’re screaming please don’t stop the music like it’s a cry for help. Half the playlist is Rihanna, and you wouldn’t have it any other way. You’re not here to socialise, you’re here to dance, dissociate, and forget for the time being that LinkedIn exists.

Charli XCX – Guess

It’s a big one for you and the girls tonight, and your Instagram story already knows it.

Definitely a politics, business management or liberal arts student. You like to keep your options open, or that’s what you like to tell everyone.

Your wireless headphones are permanently attached to you, ready to slip on the moment you spot someone you’ve definitely matched with on Hinge. You call it self-preservation, but everyone else, except maybe Charli XCX herself, calls it main-character syndrome.

Miley Cyrus – Party in the U.S.A

You might not know every lyric on a night out, but this one? Easy. It’s the only track capable of making you briefly forget about that summer situationship you’ve definitely moved on from.

So, you sing the chorus at the top of your lungs, hoping those butterflies will actually fly away. You’re the one to fill an awkward silence because you feel bad for the seminar leader, even though you haven’t touched the readings.

If this is your song, then Timber most likely is too. Your heart is in the right place, whether in the club or not. This is why you get a fist bump from Joe when you rock up to Dover Castle every Wednesday.

Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman

Arguably the most mainstream house track going, but you’ll take what you can stomach before retreating to the smoking area for the fifth time.

Life’s exhausting when constantly pretending you’re above a cringy club night. Maybe that’s why you’re never on campus without a strong coffee and your favourite Spotify mix.

You don’t dress up for the club, but your campus fits manage to collect plenty of admirers. A classic strand student with a few classes at Waterloo to keep you down to earth.

Too cultured for the regular club scene, but you’re always at an afters in Dalston surrounded by five guys named Theo. Did I mention one of them is a DJ?

ABBA – Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

You are the life of the dancefloor. Hungover Thursday mornings on campus are tough, but you’re tougher. You claim Guy’s Bar is overrated to whoever will listen, but you’re the one who kept it alive for weeks.

Whatever the weather, you keep the vibe going. Whether it be Baywatch at Guy’s Bar, a boat party you regret selling your soul to pay for, or deadline season finding a library seat, people look to you and you deliver.

Earth, Wind & Fire – September

Ah, yes finally a song that even the “I can’t, I’ve got a placement tomorrow” type can’t say no to. Just like you, it’s an undeniable classic. You stress even less about deadlines than you do about queue wait times.

You probably study a social science, or a niche of the humanities like war studies. You’re a bit behind on the trends, still using BeReal like it’s 2022. However, you make up for it with the confidence to walk into a lecture 20 minutes late.

My advice? Just because everyone else says they have a 9am, doesn’t mean you have to pretend you’ve got enough contact hours to justify saying the same.

Pitbull – Time of Our Lives

Behind every Pitbull lover is an international student, a law student, or a medical student. Your degree is intense, but you still somehow manage to never miss a night out. The only thing you spend more time doing than complaining about your degree is requesting Pitbull in The Vault.

You get bored waiting, but you perk up slightly when Low by Flo Rida fills the time. You think no one loves Pitbull quite like you do, but at King’s you definitely shouldn’t be throwing around such bold statements.

Whether it’s heels on in Mayfair, or a bus down to Brixton, there’s a dancefloor that seems to call your name despite how tempting it is to give up and go home in that 10-minute lecture break. No matter how you let off steam, one thing’s for sure: I see your future, and it’s at Infernos.