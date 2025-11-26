Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

6 seconds ago

A fitness influencer, who made a video telling her TikTok followers she just found out glasses don’t have medicine in them, is getting dragged across the platform.

Imani is a Philadelphia-based pilates instructor, inlfluencer and business owner who also works in finance. This past week, the 29-year-old has been getting dragged for a viral video where she shares a fun fact with her followers, except absolutely no one was impressed.

“I love being an adult and learning new things. Did you know that medicine is not in glasses?” she said. “I have never worn prescription glasses a day in my life. I’ve always had 20/20 vision, and a lot of the people in my family have and wear glasses. They always say I need to get a prescription renewed, the medicine ran out of my glasses.”

@imani_jjc Did you know there isn’t any medicine in glasses? 🤯 I sure as heck didn’t lol. Thank you @Kristopher W. | Th3 Boy Dad ♬ original sound – Imani | Philly Fitness Girlie

“Have you guys seen the eye doctor on here who is explaining how glasses work? I am so fascinated.”

The video has almost three million views and was instantly flooded with comments. Imani quickly turned them off, and addressed the backlash in a follow-up video.

“When was it not cool for people to learn new things? I’m the holder of a bachelor’s degree, first in my immediate family to do so. Yes I learned this week, the week before my 30th birthday that there is no medication in prescription glasses. If I myself have never worn glasses… and the people around me who have always worn glasses have said their glasses needed an updated or new medication, [I] would assume that medication is prescribed to their glasses.”

@imani_jjc I don’t understand shaming someone for LEARNING. Wild times we live in. But if you’re new here, please keep it cute in my comments 🙂‍↕️ ♬ original sound – Imani | Philly Fitness Girlie

She then made a THIRD video further explaining herself, but it only made things worse as she bragged about how much money she makes in her career, and how much she’s making from the original medicine in glasses video.

“I make money from TikTok, so thanks for the several hundred dollars, the engagement is out the wazoom,” she said.

The comments on her latest update are still just as confused as they were by the original video.

“Why is she mad at us?” said a comment with 17k likes.

“I just need to know how you thought it was working,” said another comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok