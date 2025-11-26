The Tab

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Sorry… what?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

A fitness influencer, who made a video telling her TikTok followers she just found out glasses don’t have medicine in them, is getting dragged across the platform.

Imani is a Philadelphia-based pilates instructor, inlfluencer and business owner who also works in finance. This past week, the 29-year-old has been getting dragged for a viral video where she shares a fun fact with her followers, except absolutely no one was impressed.

“I love being an adult and learning new things. Did you know that medicine is not in glasses?” she said. “I have never worn prescription glasses a day in my life. I’ve always had 20/20 vision, and a lot of the people in my family have and wear glasses. They always say I need to get a prescription renewed, the medicine ran out of my glasses.”

@imani_jjc

Did you know there isn’t any medicine in glasses? 🤯 I sure as heck didn’t lol. Thank you @Kristopher W. | Th3 Boy Dad

♬ original sound – Imani | Philly Fitness Girlie

“Have you guys seen the eye doctor on here who is explaining how glasses work? I am so fascinated.”

The video has almost three million views and was instantly flooded with comments. Imani quickly turned them off, and addressed the backlash in a follow-up video.

“When was it not cool for people to learn new things? I’m the holder of a bachelor’s degree, first in my immediate family to do so. Yes I learned this week, the week before my 30th birthday that there is no medication in prescription glasses. If I myself have never worn glasses… and the people around me who have always worn glasses have said their glasses needed an updated or new medication, [I] would assume that medication is prescribed to their glasses.”

@imani_jjc

I don’t understand shaming someone for LEARNING. Wild times we live in. But if you’re new here, please keep it cute in my comments 🙂‍↕️

♬ original sound – Imani | Philly Fitness Girlie

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

She then made a THIRD video further explaining herself, but it only made things worse as she bragged about how much money she makes in her career, and how much she’s making from the original medicine in glasses video.

“I make money from TikTok, so thanks for the several hundred dollars, the engagement is out the wazoom,” she said.

The comments on her latest update are still just as confused as they were by the original video.

“Why is she mad at us?” said a comment with 17k likes.

“I just need to know how you thought it was working,” said another comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Influencers TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

‘Rich’ influencer could face four years in jail for not paying at seven luxury restaurants

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Latest

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around