The Tab
Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Kieran Galpin | News

I know saying there’s something bizarre on TikTok is a little like finding a fork in the kitchen, but I really mean it when I say the band Boy Throb is BIZARRE. The viral saga started at the end of October, and despite only being on the internet for just over a month, the band has already amassed a loyal following of one million followers on TikTok and 400k on Instagram.

I honestly don’t know where to start with this one, so I’ll let the innate oddness speak for itself.

The Boy Throb band originally had a different name

@boy.throb

Our Name Debut!! Thanks for voting and following!💖

♬ original sound – BOY THROB

Boy Throb’s very first video racked up seven million views as they introduced themselves as Evan Papier, Anthony Key, Darshan Magdum and Zachary Sabania. They seemed to have two primary goals: Get Darshan a visa so he could emigrate from India, and win a Grammy.

In the second video, they asked their followers to choose a name for the band. The public vote initially picked Epstein’s Angels as the name, but for very obvious reasons, they chose to go with the second most popular, Boy Throb.

They all dress in matching outfits

@boy.throb

We’re just so incomplete 😔 But we really appreciate everyones support 💖 @Zachary @Anthony Key @Evan Papier @Darshan Magdum

♬ original sound – BOY THROB

Every music artist needs a unique image. Sabrina has those blonde tresses, Harry Styles has his glittery jumpsuits, and Boy Throb has matching pink tracksuits with their names embroidered.

They’ve done public performances and covers of popular songs

@boy.throb

We hope you like this song and dance! 💖 @Anthony Key @Evan Papier @Zachary @Darshan Magdum

♬ original sound – BOY THROB

On their road to the Grammys, Boy Throb has performed at a nursing home and in a public park. They’re still worlds away from selling out arenas, but considering how fast they’ve grown their followers, nothing is off limits.

Across TikTok, they’ve dropped covers of Wicked, Sombr, Sabrina Carpenter, Kpop Demon Hunters, Katseye, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Dean. Their repertoire is ever-expanding.

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

What’s going on with Darshan and his visa to join Boy Throb?

@boy.throb

This was SO much fun!!💖 @Evan Papier @Anthony Key @Zachary @Darshan Magdum

♬ original sound – BOY THROB

A major theme throughout the band’s videos is Darshan’s need for a visa to join them in the United States. They’ve rented an LA property and everything, but Darshan is still in India.

Initially, they claimed that a lawyer said they needed one million followers to get Darshan a work visa. While there are no set followers you need to emigrate to the United States, most immigration lawyers say it’s about influence and reach rather than follower count.

As it stands, Darshan has still not acquired his visa to join Boy Throb. The band has protested outside of immigration offices and sought a second opinion from different lawyers.

They’ve also responded to claims they’re satire

@boy.throb

Hopefully one day this can be a reality 💖🙏💖

♬ House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter

Given the somewhat jokey nature of the videos and how it all seems just too silly to be believable, Boy Throb has weathered accusations of being satire for as long as they’ve been around. Following the nursing home show, they responded to such claims.

The band wrote: “While the reception is mainly positive, there are quite a few unkind comments– mainly people asking if we’re ‘satire.’ We know our content can seem playful and fun, but comments like this really affect us, as we are aspiring to be legitimate artists.

“But we’re not going to let the negativity stop us, in fact, we’ve been actively using it as fuel to prove the haters wrong, which is why we are currently in the process of creating ORIGINAL music. That’s right, we’re currently working on our debut single.

“Simultaneously, we are blown away by all the support from our TRUE fans— All of you Throbbers in the Throb Mob. So we just want to make this clear: We are not a joke. We are Boy Throb. (P.S.: We’ll be releasing a full video of our retirement home performance tomorrow that will hopefully give you more context. It was an AMAZING experience).”

I’m both obsessed and horrified at the same time, but Boy Throb has now hit one million followers. Fingers crossed for Darshan.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: TikTok/Boy Throb

More on: Music TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

We Are Charlie Kirk TikTok song

The abysmal We Are Charlie Kirk song is all over TikTok – but where did it actually come from?

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

KFC shared a video ‘mocking’ a Welsh influencer’s stammer – here’s what actually happened

Latest

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around