Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

I know saying there’s something bizarre on TikTok is a little like finding a fork in the kitchen, but I really mean it when I say the band Boy Throb is BIZARRE. The viral saga started at the end of October, and despite only being on the internet for just over a month, the band has already amassed a loyal following of one million followers on TikTok and 400k on Instagram.

I honestly don’t know where to start with this one, so I’ll let the innate oddness speak for itself.

The Boy Throb band originally had a different name

Boy Throb’s very first video racked up seven million views as they introduced themselves as Evan Papier, Anthony Key, Darshan Magdum and Zachary Sabania. They seemed to have two primary goals: Get Darshan a visa so he could emigrate from India, and win a Grammy.

In the second video, they asked their followers to choose a name for the band. The public vote initially picked Epstein’s Angels as the name, but for very obvious reasons, they chose to go with the second most popular, Boy Throb.

They all dress in matching outfits

Every music artist needs a unique image. Sabrina has those blonde tresses, Harry Styles has his glittery jumpsuits, and Boy Throb has matching pink tracksuits with their names embroidered.

They’ve done public performances and covers of popular songs

On their road to the Grammys, Boy Throb has performed at a nursing home and in a public park. They’re still worlds away from selling out arenas, but considering how fast they’ve grown their followers, nothing is off limits.

Across TikTok, they’ve dropped covers of Wicked, Sombr, Sabrina Carpenter, Kpop Demon Hunters, Katseye, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Dean. Their repertoire is ever-expanding.

What’s going on with Darshan and his visa to join Boy Throb?

A major theme throughout the band’s videos is Darshan’s need for a visa to join them in the United States. They’ve rented an LA property and everything, but Darshan is still in India.

Initially, they claimed that a lawyer said they needed one million followers to get Darshan a work visa. While there are no set followers you need to emigrate to the United States, most immigration lawyers say it’s about influence and reach rather than follower count.

As it stands, Darshan has still not acquired his visa to join Boy Throb. The band has protested outside of immigration offices and sought a second opinion from different lawyers.

They’ve also responded to claims they’re satire

Given the somewhat jokey nature of the videos and how it all seems just too silly to be believable, Boy Throb has weathered accusations of being satire for as long as they’ve been around. Following the nursing home show, they responded to such claims.

The band wrote: “While the reception is mainly positive, there are quite a few unkind comments– mainly people asking if we’re ‘satire.’ We know our content can seem playful and fun, but comments like this really affect us, as we are aspiring to be legitimate artists.

“But we’re not going to let the negativity stop us, in fact, we’ve been actively using it as fuel to prove the haters wrong, which is why we are currently in the process of creating ORIGINAL music. That’s right, we’re currently working on our debut single.

“Simultaneously, we are blown away by all the support from our TRUE fans— All of you Throbbers in the Throb Mob. So we just want to make this clear: We are not a joke. We are Boy Throb. (P.S.: We’ll be releasing a full video of our retirement home performance tomorrow that will hopefully give you more context. It was an AMAZING experience).”

I’m both obsessed and horrified at the same time, but Boy Throb has now hit one million followers. Fingers crossed for Darshan.

