I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Over the past weekend, creator Onyanka Ehie shared the story of her chaotic relationship with her now ex-husband in a 30-part TikTok series that she’s called The Danish Deception. If you don’t have the spare five hours in your day to watch the full story, don’t worry, here are all the major takeaways.

The Danish Deception all started with a holiday in Croatia

Our main character is Onyeka, a 31-year-old Nigerian woman who lives in Texas and is an influencer on Instagram and TikTok. She went on holiday with a friend in Croatia, when she met a hot Danish guy who she said “looks like a Calvin Klein model”. She got his Instagram and they hung out while she was in Croatia, but eventually she left. While they were apart, Onyeka said this Danish man replied to all her Instagram Stories and was making his interest in her romantically very clear.

As she got to know him, he claimed to be from the super rich Danish royal family. Onyeka claimed he flew her out to Monaco and showed off his wealth by paying for the entire holiday, including a stay at a super boujee hotel, dinners at luxury restaurants and a shopping spree. They said “I love you” on this trip, and their relationship went from casual to serious.

Things were going great… until they weren’t

The Danish guy met her entire family on a trip to Texas, and they all loved him. Onyeka said he told her family that he swam at the Olympics – and won a gold medal. After being sick of long distance, they started talking about marriage, so her Danish man can sort out a green card and live in the US permanently.

One day, Onyeka said he dropped the bomb that there was something wrong with one of the properties he owned, and he needed £50k. What happened to his super rich family? Well, the Danish guy said his dad didn’t loan him money anymore because of old issues. Onyeka claimed she offered him money, which he denied at first but then allowed. This was only the beginning. The problems started piling up and soon he owed her almost £100k.

Onyeka went to Denmark and met his entirely family, which went really well. Fast forward a bit and they get engaged. Money is still tight for her Danish man, but he promised her his money is just “held up” and it’ll all be solved soon. The pair got married and has their honeymoon, only a few months after they first met. She heard rumours of her husband’s “gambling addiction” from his friends, but he brushed it off and said it was a long time ago.

But one day she got a phone call from her friend, who said her Danish husband owed her boyfriend £200k. Yikes. The Danish man tried to brush it off by saying it was just a crypto business deal gone wrong, but for once Onyeka isn’t having it. She confronted him and he started going to classes to help his gambling addiction.

Later on, Onyeka realised the screenshots he’d been sending her to prove how much money he had are actually fake. She confronted him again and she claimed this time he got really angry at her, saying he was going to leave. Onyeka begged for her husband to stay, but it was too late and he ran away, owning her thousands of dollars.

Everything finally got exposed and now Onyeka is looking for justice

Onyeka finally came clean to her family about everything, the gambling, the borrowing money and him leaving. She found out that he owed money to her sister, her parents and her close friends. She also found out he’d secretly been with another woman almost the entire time they were together, and that his family knew about his crippling gambling addiction. They tell her they’re not a part of the royal family at all, even this was a lie.

In her final video, Onyeka explained the reason she shared her story.

“I do not want to be complicit in him scamming other people,” she said. “I also wanted to bring awareness to gambling addiction. It is truly invisible until it’s catastrophic.”

