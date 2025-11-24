The Tab

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

Lucy McLaughlin | News

A 20-year-old university student bullied for her sexuality has become the first openly gay Miss England winner.

After coming out at 15, Grace Richardson was subjected to cruel taunts and homophobic slurs by peers, with boys mocking her for being “too skinny”.

Five years on, Grace, who is studying musical theatre at Leicester College of Performing Arts (LCPA), has been left “in shock” after being crowned Miss England.

Grace Richardson, the university student who has been crowned Miss England

Grace was bullied by peers when she came out at 15 via SWNS

Originally from Leicester, the part-time model represented the East Midlands in the finals at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton, and she hopes her story inspires others in the LGBTQ+ community.

Grace delivered a breathtaking singing and dancing performance for judges, and she wants her achievements to help dismantle stereotypes surrounding gay women.

The 20-year-old said: “Knowing that I’m able to share my story and represent a part of our community that hasn’t been represented in this way before is really special.

“It is important for young people in the LGBTQ community to see people representing them in all types of walks of life.

“I haven’t seen anyone in paegantry talk about sexuality in the way that I have so it is important to me for them to feel seen.”

Grace Richardson and other finalists

Grace said all the girls in the final ‘deserved to win’ via SWNS

Following several qualifying competitions, Grace was awarded the title of Miss England last Friday (21st November), after winning Miss Leicestershire 2024.

She re-entered this year and won Miss East Midlands 2025, but continued to impress during the national rounds.

The part-time model didn’t think she’d be crowned, and said all 12 girls in the final “deserved to win”.

But the title has left her “feeling quite empowered” because she knows a community of women will be inspired by her openness, since sexuality is rarely spoken about in paegantry.

When Grace came out to friends and family during lockdown, those close to her were supportive. However, the bullying classmates subjected her to meant she struggled to accept herself, making Grace’s Miss England recognition an especially proud moment.

Grace Richardson being crowned Miss England

Grace can’t wait to compete again next year

The student added: “I feel so powerful and proud of myself. My coming out story wasn’t the easiest.

“My very close friends and family were all very supportive. But for some reason those at school, my peers, just weren’t in the same way that my family were.

“It was a struggle to accept myself while a lot of people weren’t accepting me.

“To be able to represent England at such a prestigious competition and go to Miss World next year it feels like I am breaking down those barriers and expectations that my peers set me”.

The finalists collectively raised £42,00 for Beauty with a Purpose, a Miss World charity that aids humanitarian work across the globe.

Grace said she is “beyond excited” to compete in Miss World 2026.

Featured image via SWNS

Featured image via SWNS

Lucy McLaughlin | News
