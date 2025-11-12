The Tab

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Aman Kaur | News

A new Nottingham student accommodation has been approved despite objections from the local community.

Nottingham City Council voted on 22nd October for the development of a new student block in Mapperley Park, a project that has been underway for two years.

The accommodation will be built on the corner of Magdala Road and Mansfield Road, replacing a car park currently in use for a nearby hotel, Nottinghamshire Live reports.

It will be five stories high and house 113 bedrooms, though it was originally set out to be a 163-bed property. A reduction by planning officers was made; however, this has not appeased many residents.

One local told West Bridgford Wire: “All the traffic from the hotel and the construction and the 113 rooms will come down my street – a narrow residential road.

“I haven’t got anything against them doing something with the car park, but this is hanging the community out to dry. I can’t believe any council would allow this to happen.”

The council members who approved the block have justified the scheme, which will work to reduce the number of students in Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs). Many students who live in rented properties with friends and housemates live in HMOs, and Nottingham City Council has been working towards ensuring families are occupying the purpose-built homes.

Mapperley ward councillor Sajid Mohammed has reported a large local objection with “66 letters of representation, 63 of which have objected”.

The councillor said that after knocking on doors and surveying his constituency, he found a unanimous sense of disapproval.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

Mapperley Park area is a conservation area, and has been since 1976. This means any new developments must “preserve or enhance the character of the area”. There have been objections to whether the build is appropriate for the conservation of Mapperley.

Locals have also expressed concern about increased traffic and congestion in a residential area, citing “pressure on the junction” as a “health and safety issue”.

The Nottingham Civic Society has said the project is “too large, bulky, and architecturally out of character”

Featured image via Google Maps

Aman Kaur | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

university student amira and the train on which the stabbings took place on saturday

‘I thought I was going to die’: Uni student describes the ‘horrific’ train stabbings

Latest

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced