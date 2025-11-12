‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

A new Nottingham student accommodation has been approved despite objections from the local community.

Nottingham City Council voted on 22nd October for the development of a new student block in Mapperley Park, a project that has been underway for two years.

The accommodation will be built on the corner of Magdala Road and Mansfield Road, replacing a car park currently in use for a nearby hotel, Nottinghamshire Live reports.

It will be five stories high and house 113 bedrooms, though it was originally set out to be a 163-bed property. A reduction by planning officers was made; however, this has not appeased many residents.

One local told West Bridgford Wire: “All the traffic from the hotel and the construction and the 113 rooms will come down my street – a narrow residential road.

“I haven’t got anything against them doing something with the car park, but this is hanging the community out to dry. I can’t believe any council would allow this to happen.”

The council members who approved the block have justified the scheme, which will work to reduce the number of students in Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs). Many students who live in rented properties with friends and housemates live in HMOs, and Nottingham City Council has been working towards ensuring families are occupying the purpose-built homes.

Mapperley ward councillor Sajid Mohammed has reported a large local objection with “66 letters of representation, 63 of which have objected”.

The councillor said that after knocking on doors and surveying his constituency, he found a unanimous sense of disapproval.

Mapperley Park area is a conservation area, and has been since 1976. This means any new developments must “preserve or enhance the character of the area”. There have been objections to whether the build is appropriate for the conservation of Mapperley.

Locals have also expressed concern about increased traffic and congestion in a residential area, citing “pressure on the junction” as a “health and safety issue”.

The Nottingham Civic Society has said the project is “too large, bulky, and architecturally out of character”

