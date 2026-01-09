The Tab
Want to be minted? These Russell Group unis have the fastest rising grad salaries

This may be proof nobody cares you went to Durham x

Claudia Cox

You may have rambled on your application about your love of academic, but let’s be real. You picked a Russell Group uni because your teachers told you this would make you richer. The grad salaries for the different Russell Group unis are rising at very different rates. Some grads seem to be very in-demand, while some are in their flop era.

Now, if a UK uni has a surprisingly low median grad salary, that doesn’t (necessarily) mean it’s rubbish. Universities in places where people are generally paid more (such as London) have a bit of an advantage. Some unis specialise in STEM subjects (such as Imperial College London, LSE and the Uni of Warwick). Grads who take science courses often end up earning more.

The Russell Group uni with the fastest rising median grad salary is the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Students who left in 2023 are getting paid 29.4 per cent more than the students who left five years ago were. The average LSE grad now rakes in a whopping £38,300. Clearly, these students had the economic sense to pick an up-and-coming uni.

At the other end, Glasgow, Durham and Imperial College London grads are barely making more money than the 2018 leavers did. Yikes.

These numbers refer to the median salaries  one year on of undergrads and postgrads who left uni in 2018, then five years later in 2023.  The figures come from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). It’s the most up-to-date stats on grad salaries out there. I didn’t forget about Queen’s University Belfast – data for it is collected differently to the other Russell Group unis.

So, here are the Russell Group unis ranked by how much the grad salaries are rising:

23. Imperial College London

14.0 per cent increase from £34,300 to £39,100.

22. University of Glasgow

15.4 per cent increase from £23,400 to £27,000.

21. Durham University

16.3 per cent increase from £24,500 to £28,500.

20. University of Liverpool

16.9 per cent increase from £21,900 to £25,600.

19. University of Bristol

Some Bristol grads with excellent timing

Some Bristol grads with excellent timing

17.6 per cent increase from £24,500 to £28,800.

18. University of Nottingham

17.6 per cent increase from £24,500 to £28,800.

17. Newcastle University

17.9 per cent increase from £22,300 to £26,300.

16. University of Birmingham

18.4 per cent increase from £23,400 to £27,700.

15. Queen Mary University of London

18.6 per cent increase from £23,700 to £28,100.

14. University of Exeter

19.3 per cent increase from £22,300 to £26,600.

13. University of York

uni of york russell group

York looking vibey

20.1 per cent increase from £21,900 to £26,300.

12. University of Sheffield

21.1 per cent increase from £22,300 to £27,000.

11. King’s College London (KCL)

21.2 per cent increase from £27,400 to £33,200.

10. University of Manchester

21.2 per cent increase from £22,600 to £27,400.

9. University of Southampton

21.8 per cent increase from £23,400 to £28,500.

8. University of Edinburgh

Edinburgh Uni students looking cold russell group unis

Edinburgh Uni students looking cold

22.6 per cent increase from £22,600 to 27,700.

7. University of Warwick

22.8 per cent increase from £25,900 to £31,800.

6. University of Leeds

23.3 per cent increase from £21,900 to £27,000.

5. University College London (UCL)

23.3 per cent increase from £26,600 to £32,800.

4. Cardiff University

23.7 per cent increase from £21,500 to £26,600.

3. University of Oxford

23.7 per cent increase from £27,400 to £33,900.

2. University of Cambridge

24.3 per cent increase from £28,800 to £35,800.

1. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

29.4 per cent increase from £29,600 to £38,300.

Claudia Cox

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

