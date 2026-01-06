The Russell Group unis where student numbers are actually shrinking now

Maybe now is the time to apply to Oxbridge…

4 hours ago

Last year, the total number of students at UK unis actually fell for the first time since 2013. A common complaint of universities is that they have fewer international students than they used to, and so they’re not making as much money. The numbers of students have even dropped at some of the UK’s most famous Russell Group unis. So, here’s a look at all Russell Group unis where student numbers dramatically dropped since the year before.

This data all comes from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). The figures are comparing the total number of students enrolled at that uni at the end of 2023 to the end of 2024 (because that’s the most up-to-date data out there).

University of Birmingham

Student numbers fell by 1,875 from 8,710 to 36,835.

University of Cambridge

The student population dropped from 22,975 to 22,710. Erm, does that mean it was easier to get into Cambridge than usual?

Durham University

Numbers dipped by 615 from 22,365 to 21,750. That’s the second year in a row that numbers fell. Durham University deliberately let in fewer students to make up for when it had too many freshers in 2020 and 2021.

University of Glasgow

Student numbers plummeted by 1,630 from 39,755 to 38,125.

King’s College London (KCL)

Although King’s is one of the most popular Russell Group unis for sixth-formers to apply to, the student population fell by 1,610 from 41,045 to 39,435.

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

The numbers dropped from 13,295 to 12,910.

Newcastle University

The student population declined ever so slightly from 27,850 to 27,660.

University of Nottingham

There were 1,710 fewer Notts students last year than the year before. Numbers plunged from 37,890 to 36,180.

University of Oxford

The Uni of Oxford shrank slightly from 27,340 to 27,160.

Queen Mary University of London

Numbers fell at Queen Mary from 26,690 to 26,080.

Queen’s University Belfast

670 fewer students attended Queen’s Uni Belfast. The numbers went from 25,600 to 24,930.

University of Sheffield

The student population declined from 31,475 to 31,070.

University College London (UCL)

Although the total of students fell from 51,810 to 51,435, UCL is still easily the biggest Russell Group uni.

University of York

Student numbers dropped from 22,510 to 22,445.

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.