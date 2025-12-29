The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

4 hours ago

We were all told that going to a Russell Group unis would look impressive on our LinkedIns, and help us get great grad jobs. The truth is that students from several other UK unis have just as good (if not better) job prospects than the Russell Group unis.

As part of The Guardian‘s annual university guide, they worked out the proportion of grads from each uni who find graduate-level jobs or go into further study within 15 months of leaving uni. The absolute worst Russell Group uni for grad jobs is Queen Mary University of London. Only 80 per cent of Queen Mary leavers found grown-up jobs or procrastination master’s degrees to do. At 30 unis that aren’t in the Russell Group, far more than 80 per cent of leavers got grad jobs or places on further study courses.

So, here are the 30 unexpected UK unis where grads are actually getting more jobs than students from Russell Group universities:

30. Wrexham University – 81 per cent

29. Ulster University – 81 per cent

28. Northumbria University – 81 per cent

27. Edge Hill University – 81 per cent

26. University of Hull – 82 per cent

25. Edinburgh Napier University – 82 per cent

24. St Mary’s University, Twickenham – 82 per cent

23. University of Reading – 82 per cent

22. Heriot-Watt University – 82 per cent

21. Glasgow Caledonian University – 83 per cent

20. University of Cumbria – 83 per cent

19. City St George’s University – 83 per cent

18. University of Plymouth – 83 per cent

17. University of East Anglia (UEA) – 83 per cent

16. University of Bradford – 83 per cent

15. Teesside University – 83 per cent

14. Keele University – 83 per cent

13. University of Leicester – 83 per cent

12. University of Worcester – 84 per cent

11. Aston University – 84 per cent

10. Swansea University – 84 per cent

9. University of Strathclyde – 84 per cent

8. University of Aberdeen – 84 per cent

7. Lancaster University – 84 per cent

6. Robert Gordon University – 86 per cent

5. University of Surrey – 86 per cent

4. University of Dundee – 87 per cent

3. Loughborough University – 89 per cent

2. University of Bath – 90 per cent

1. University of St Andrews – 90 per cent

