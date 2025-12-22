The Tab
The UK universities where the most (and least) girlies are studying right now

The UK universities where the most (and least) girlies are studying right now

So many high-ranking unis have more boys than girls

Claudia Cox

Humanity has finally reached a point where the girls outnumber the boys at UK unis. But the proportion of girlies at different UK universities varies a huge amount.

Loads of specialist arts universities are stuffed with girlies. This makes sense, as girls tend to outnumber boys on design, creative and performing arts courses (more girls than boys also study law, medicine and veterinary science at unis, by the way). The UK university with the most girlies right now is officially Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh. I never would have guessed that. A huge 77.8 per cent of students there are girlies. A few other higher education places such as the Royal Academy of Dance, the Courtauld Institute of Art and The Royal Veterinary College actually have even higher proportions of female students, but they don’t technically count as full universities.

At the other end, quite a few famous UK unis are really low on girls. Imperial College London is officially the Russell Group uni with the fewest girls. The girlies are also thin on the ground at other very high-ranking unis such as the University of Bath and Loughborough University.

These figures all come from analysing data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). The percentages refer to the proportion of new students in 2024 who were female (because that’s the most up-to-date info we have).

So, here are the 15 UK universities with the most girlies right now:

15. University of Winchester – 66.8 per cent girls

14. University of Chichester – 66.9 per cent girls

13. Birmingham Newman University – 67.2 per cent

12. Hartpury University – 68.3 per cent girls

11. Goldsmiths, University of London – 68.6 per cent girls

10. The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – 68.9 per cent girls

9. Bishop Grosseteste University – 69.1 per cent girls

8. Arts University Bournemouth (AUB) – 69.3 per cent girls

7. Edge Hill University – 70.3 per cent girls

6. University of Worcester – 70.9 per cent girls

5. Royal College of Art – 71.6 per cent girls

4. Leeds Arts University – 72.4 per cent girls

3. Arts University Plymouth – 73.4 per cent girls

2. University of the Arts London (UAL) – 76.4 per cent girls

1. Queen Margaret University – 77.8 per cent girls

queen margaret university

Apparently this is what Queen Margaret Uni looks like
(Credit: Stuart Caie)

And here are the 15 UK universities with the least girlies:

15. Guildhall School of Music and Drama – 47.9 per cent girls

14. University of Hertfordshire – 47.8 per cent girls

13. Abertay University – 47.7 per cent girls

12. Bath Spa University – 46.7 per cent

11. Brunel University London – 46.4 per cent girls

10. Aston University – 46.3 per cent girls

9. University of Bath – 45.9 per cent girls

8. Southampton Solent University – 45.2 per cent

Some Soto students for you uk unis girls

Some Soto students for you

7. University of East London – 44.7 per cent

6. Imperial College London – 43.6 per cent girls

5. Ravensbourne University London – 43.3 per cent girl

4. Richmond American University London – 42.1 per cent girls

3. Loughborough University – 41.0 per cent girls

2. Heriot-Watt University – 39.1 per cent girls

1. Cranfield University – 29.1 per cent girls

december 10 josh danny

A look at December 10 members Danny and Josh’s cute real life friendship beyond The Next Act

Claudia Cox

They grew up near each other in Chorley

Michael Jackson’s bodyguard speaks out on *that* picture from the Epstein files

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims he was there when the photo was taken

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

