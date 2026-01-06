Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

6 hours ago

A man who caused the death of a King’s College London student has appeared in court.

Aalia Mahomed, a 20-year-old physics and philosophy student, was hit by a van in central London, before dying at the scene on Tuesday 18th March last year.

A man and woman also in their 20s were seriously injured during the accident, which took place outside Bush House.

Christopher Jackson, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, was charged with causing death and two counts of serious injury by dangerous driving

Prosecutor Rachel Darlington told the court Jackson’s van collided with a metal gate and knocked it off its hinges, before hitting the bench where the second year student was sitting.

Jackson, a 27-year-old from Southampton, was released on bail ahead of his next appearance in court on Monday 2nd February.

During a vigil for Aalia, her family described her as a “bright, kind and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone”.

Since the incident, Aalia has been honoured by the university with a posthumous degree as well as a plaque and a cherry blossom tree being placed at the site in her memory.

Speaking after Aalia’s death, KCL’s vice-chancellor, Shitij Kapur, previously said: “Aalia was in her second year of study for her BSc in physics & philosophy in the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical & Engineering Science and the Faculty of Arts & Humanities.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we offer them our deepest condolences. Aalia’s family has asked that we respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, KCL students can access support by talking to a faculty wellbeing advisor and through King’s Counselling Online (KCO).

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Metropolitan Police and Unsplash