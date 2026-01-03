Eight King’s College London academics honoured in King’s New Year’s Honours list

They were recognised for developing their respective fields of study

6 hours ago

Eight King’s College London (KCL) academics have been honoured in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

The annual New Year’s Honour’s list recognises 1,157 recipients, including well-known figures from entertainment, sport, music, literature and charity.

This year, more than 100 influential people across the UK were named for outstanding contribution to education, skills, children’s services and social care.

Among those recognised were eight academics from King’s who were rewarded for their work.

Professor Ann McNeill, professor of tobacco addiction in the Department of Addictions, and honorary professor of law, Stephanie Boyce, were both awarded CBE’s.

Professor Jennifer Rubin chair of the advisory board of the School for Government, also received a CBE for services to science and analysis.

Speaking on her achievement, Professor Rubin said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. My heartfelt thanks go to the exceptional colleagues whom I have worked with throughout my career – at King’s, RAND, ESRC, the Home Office, and across government.”

She added: “In every role, I’ve been privileged to work with people driven by a shared commitment: Using science and research to improve lives by connecting knowledge with need. ”

Two of the academics recognised received OBE’s for their work. Professor Paul Mizen, Vice Dean at King’s Business School, was awarded the recognition for services to economic research and public policy, whilst Professor Tara Frances Renton, emeritus professor in oral surgery, received an OBE for services to dentistry.

Professor Kei (Kwangwook) Cho, professor of neuroscience, and Mr Lorenzo Garganami, honarary reader in the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine both received MBE’s for developing their respective fields of study.

Visiting professor at the Centre of European Law, Sir Christopher Vajda KC, was also awarded a Knight Bachelor for services to international law.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised those who were recognised, saying: “This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.

Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.