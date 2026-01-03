The Tab

Eight King’s College London academics honoured in King’s New Year’s Honours list

They were recognised for developing their respective fields of study

Isabella Zbucki | News

Eight King’s College London (KCL) academics have been honoured in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

The annual New Year’s Honour’s list recognises 1,157 recipients, including well-known figures from entertainment, sport, music, literature and charity.

This year, more than 100 influential people across the UK were named for outstanding contribution to education, skills, children’s services and social care.

Among those recognised were eight academics from King’s who were rewarded for their work.

Professor Ann McNeill, professor of tobacco addiction in the Department of Addictions, and honorary professor of law, Stephanie Boyce, were both awarded CBE’s.

Professor Jennifer Rubin chair of the advisory board of the School for Government, also received a CBE for services to science and analysis.

Speaking on her achievement, Professor Rubin said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. My heartfelt thanks go to the exceptional colleagues whom I have worked with throughout my career – at King’s, RAND, ESRC, the Home Office, and across government.”

She added: “In every role, I’ve been privileged to work with people driven by a shared commitment: Using science and research to improve lives by connecting knowledge with need. ”

Two of the academics recognised received OBE’s for their work. Professor Paul Mizen, Vice Dean at King’s Business School, was awarded the recognition for services to economic research and public policy, whilst Professor Tara Frances Renton, emeritus professor in oral surgery, received an OBE for services to dentistry.

Professor Kei (Kwangwook) Cho, professor of neuroscience, and Mr Lorenzo Garganami, honarary reader in the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine both received MBE’s for developing their respective fields of study.

Visiting professor at the Centre of European Law, Sir Christopher Vajda KC, was also awarded a Knight Bachelor for services to international law.

Most Read

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised those who were recognised, saying: “This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives.

Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok  and Facebook. 

Isabella Zbucki | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

King’s College London student named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2025

New rankings reveal the UK’s most festive unis, and King’s College London has fallen far behind

Man charged with death of King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Latest

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

Eight King’s College London academics honoured in King’s New Year’s Honours list

Isabella Zbucki

They were recognised for developing their respective fields of study

York St John named Yorkshire’s most ethical and sustainable university

Shannon Downing

The university was praised for green initiatives, ethical employment, and cutting ties with fossil fuel industries

Online hoaxes spark chaos again: Birmingham waits for fireworks that never come

Cassandra Fong

For the second year in a row, crowds in Birmingham were tricked into attending a non-existent New Year’s Eve fireworks event

Here are our Durham outs and ins for 2026

May Thomson

Naked laptops are OUT

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

Jessica Owen

This isn’t what you’d expect when watching a film literally called The Housemaid

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

Eight King’s College London academics honoured in King’s New Year’s Honours list

Isabella Zbucki

They were recognised for developing their respective fields of study

York St John named Yorkshire’s most ethical and sustainable university

Shannon Downing

The university was praised for green initiatives, ethical employment, and cutting ties with fossil fuel industries

Online hoaxes spark chaos again: Birmingham waits for fireworks that never come

Cassandra Fong

For the second year in a row, crowds in Birmingham were tricked into attending a non-existent New Year’s Eve fireworks event

Here are our Durham outs and ins for 2026

May Thomson

Naked laptops are OUT

Omg guys, someone found ‘bed bugs’ in this Manchester cinema and the video is horrifying

Jessica Owen

This isn’t what you’d expect when watching a film literally called The Housemaid

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific