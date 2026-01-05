The Tab

KCL vice-chancellor warns university degree is no longer a ‘passport to social mobility’

Professor Shitij Kapur said AI is not the main reason behind this

Isabella Zbucki | News

King’s College London (KCL) vice-chancellor and president professor Shitij Kapur has warned that a university degree is no longer a “passport to social mobility”.

Professor Shitij Kapur argued that this is because the UK now has a “surfeit” of graduates.

In a recent interview, the vice-chancellor said a university degree is more like a “visa”, rather than a guaranteed path to professional success.

Kapur also explained that AI is not the main reason for this issue, but that it’s “also because of the stalling of our economy and causing a relative surplus of graduates. So the simple promise of a good job if you get a university degree has now become conditional on which university you went to, which course you took”.

He added: “The old equation of the university as a passport to social mobility, meant that if you got a degree you were almost certain to get a job as a socially mobile citizen. Now it has become a visa for social mobility – it gives you the chance to visit the arena that has graduate jobs and the related social mobility, but whether you can make it there is not a guarantee”.

However, despite this job uncertainty, the vice-chancellor is still confident that UK universities provide the best education in the world as a result of higher tuition fees paid by international students who he described as being a “fundamental feature of our system”.

He explained that these higher fees enable the university to provide world-leading research, better access to research and a wider choice of courses.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

But the vice-chancellor also warned that older technologies and manufacturing productivity gains have “run their cycle”, adding that the UK has “to invent at the cutting edge, or apply at the cutting edge so that we are the makers and not the takers of the next technological revolution – and universities will have a central role in doing that”.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok  and Facebook. 

Featured image via LinkedIn

Isabella Zbucki | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Eight King’s College London academics recognised in New Year’s Honours list

King’s College London student named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2025

Revealed: King’s College London vice-chancellor’s annual spend has increased by 11 percent

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it