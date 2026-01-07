The Tab
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Sorry, Cardiff students…

Claudia Cox

You might not aspire to attend the UK’s Russell Group unis once you learn how harrowingly expensive they are. The rents for students are already sky-high in most cities with Russell Group unis, and the prices are rising even more.

The real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield tracks the prices of student halls and shared housing. Their annual student accommodation report reveals exactly where the rent is rising, and how panicked you should be.

Here’s a look at how much rent is rising at all 24 of the UK’s Russell Group unis.

The rent at some Russell Group unis isn’t increasing as much

Hey, it’s not all terrible! Six Russell Group unis are in cities with negative rental growth. That means the prices aren’t going up as much.

Sheffield is still one of the cheapest Russell Group unis to go to. On average, the rents in Sheffield for students are £123 per week. Apparently, the prices for student accom in Leeds are stalling because lots of new halls were built recently.

Here are the six Russell Group unis where rent isn’t increasing, ranked by how much the prices went down:

6. University of Warwick – 1.1 per cent

5. University of Nottingham – 2.9 per cent

Leeds Uni students living it up at Devonshire Hall

Leeds Uni students living it up at Devonshire Hall

4. University of Leeds – 3.4 per cent

3. Queen’s University Belfast – 3.5 per cent

2. University of Southampton – 4.8 per cent

1. University of Sheffield – 5.5 per cent

The Russell Group unis where rent is increasing the most

I’m afraid the rents in all the other Russell Group uni cities are still going up. Sorry. The prices of student halls and houses in Cardiff increased the most over the last year. Cardiff Uni students now have to fork out an average of £151 per week, according to StuRents. London is still the spenniest place in the UK for students to live, and by a long way. Students there have been spending £296 per week on rent, and prices rose again over the last year.

russell group uni students rent manchester house

Manchester students and their abode

Here are the other Russell Group unis, ranked by how much Cushman & Wakefield says rents are rising there:

18. University of York – 0.4 per cent

17. University of Exeter – 0.9 per cent

16. University of Glasgow – 1.7 per cent

=13. University of Cambridge – 2.7 per cent

=13. University of Edinburgh – 2.7 per cent

=13. University of Liverpool – 2.7 per cent

12. University of Bristol – 2.8 per cent

Bristol has some very Instagramable halls

Bristol has some very Instagramable halls

11. University of Birmingham – 2.9 per cent

=5. King’s College London (KCL), Imperial College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Queen Mary University of London and University College London (UCL) – 3.5 per cent

=5. University of Oxford – 3.5 per cent

4. University of Manchester – 3.7 per cent

3. Newcastle University – 4.1 per cent

2. Durham University – 5.9 per cent

1. Cardiff University – 6.3 per cent

