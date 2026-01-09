The Tab

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Liverpool Hope University was even used

Francesca Eke | News

It’s refreshing to see Netflix using the north for filming locations in Run Away, especially Liverpool. There are so many gems in the north west and despite the book being set in Manhattan, the series shoots at tonnes of Liverpool and Manchester locations – some which you might recognise.

Sefton Park

via Unsplash

One of the standout Liverpool locations in Run Away is Sefton Park, that leafy, gorgeous green space down in Aigburth. On screen it doubles for big outdoor moments, including scenes where characters, argue, wander around and even busk with a guitar. The shots are all framed by the park’s huge lake, winding paths and iconic Palm House.

Locals and students will definitely recognise this as the iconic Liverpool location that feels like a city escape and production leaned into its cinematic look to replace the Central Park vibes from the book

Liverpool Hope University

via Google Maps

The start of each episode shows the university building where Paige studies, known as Lanford University.

Many scenes were shot at Liverpool Hope University, with producer Guy explaining: “It’s a variety of places, Hope University in Liverpool and Manchester University were segued together, partly that’s to do with the schedule.

“Sometimes it’s Paige’s University, her brother Sam’s university, then Simon also tracks down Paige’s lecturer who is now at a different university. Our challenge was how do we show these as clearly different places? We gave Lanford a more Oxbridge vibe, while Sam’s university is more techy.”

The historic St Katharine’s College building in Childwall was also used to portray scenes at Lanford University, which we know as the fictional school Paige attends before things go off the rails.

Museum of Liverpool 

via Google Maps

One standout on the dockside is the Museum of Liverpool at the Pier Head. The show uses this striking, modern building as a meeting place in a crucial episode, giving viewers that unmistakable Mersey waterfront feel without needing to say the city’s name. It’s instantly recognisable to us, though.

Falkner Square and the Georgian Quarter

A little north of the city centre, the elegant streets of Falkner Square and the Georgian Quarter pop up as affluent neighbourhood scenery in the series. It was used to show symmetrical terraces, leafy squares and brick frontages that contrast nicely with the grittier Manchester scenes.

Café Minna / Palm House (Sefton Park)

via Unsplash

Some of the quieter moments where characters sip coffee, exchange info, or just look thoughtfully out into the distance were filmed at Café Minna near Sefton Park – but also inside the Palm House. Locals know this area as a classic brunch and walk about spot, but on screen it becomes a backdrop for dialogue and tension building.

Other Liverpool city streets 

@cj.celeb.clips

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth jones films scenes for new Netflix series “RUN AWAY” in Liverpool #fyp #foru #foryou #viral #news #filming #gavinandstacey #ruthjones #netflixseries #netflix #nessa #barryisland #liverpool

♬ original sound – cj.celeb.clips📹📷

Beyond the big ticket spots, Run Away also filmed across various Liverpool streets and interior spaces. Cafes, offices, and supporting character homes were all shot in the city, with its mix of historic and contemporary architecture meaning producers could get multiple looks without leaving Merseyside.

Ruth Jones was also spotted filming in the city at the start of last year.

Featured image via Netflix and Unsplash and TikTok @cj.celeb.clips @grapherazzi

Francesca Eke | News

