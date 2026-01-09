The brutal reason for private investigator Elena Ravenscroft’s tragic ending in Run Away

2 hours ago

If you’ve watched Run Away on Netflix and Elena Ravenscroft wasn’t your favourite character, you’re lying. The private investigator, played by Gavin and Stacey legend Ruth Jones, was the most lovable character, so her fate hit everyone really hard.

She was tragically killed off by Ash and Dee Dee, unaware she’d been set up. Dee Dee pretended to be Alison from the adoption company’s wife, Stephanie, luring her to a trap in a cabin.

As soon as Elena steps onto a bit of tarp, she realises her mistake and Ash points a gun at her. In an emotional moment, she sees flashes of her dead husband as you hear the gunshot, and she’s murdered. They killed her after realising she was digging around in their business, even though she wasn’t on their infamous “list,” but the reason the show killed her off is just horrible.

Speaking to Tudum, the show’s creator Harlen Coben said: “Danny [Brocklehurst, the other creator] and I wanted to break your heart a little bit. It’s one of the reasons why you get an actress as lovable as Ruth Jones.” Yes, they literally killed her off for no reason other than to break our hearts. Wow.

“We were very careful in how we filmed this and how we wrote this part, where you still think there’s some way she’s going to get away,” Coben added. “Then, when we slow down, and the music starts, and her feet hit that tarp, and she starts to see her husband, you realize this really is the end.”

If you’ve ever watched a Harlen Coben series before, you’ll know they actually tend to kill off the most loveable character every time. “It’s not the first time we’ve done this. We have killed off Jennifer Saunders and Eddie Izzard,” Brocklehurst said. Coben joked: “We love to kill off comedy legends.”

Speaking out about filming the scene, Jones said: “I did find it quite scary to shoot. I’m facing Dee Dee, and then I have the realization that Ash is there. It was that turning round, and he’s holding this gun, and he was so totally in it. I was very glad that I didn’t have to actually fall on the floor, because I think that might have made it a bit comedic.”

Featured image credit: Netflix