The Tab

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

There were too many to keep up

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Harlen Coben’s latest Netflix drama Run Away has had everyone hooked, and the ending was just one huge twist after another. If you’re a bit confused, or just want to make sure you got every single detail correct, here are the four major twists explained.

Credit: Netflix

This is who killed Aaron Corval

The first twist was who actually killed Aaron Corval, Paige’s mum, Ingrid!

When Simon gets back to the hospital after the Shining Haven has been raided, he finds Paige sitting by her mum’s bed side. She tells him she’s been in rehab, and the dad offers to drive her back there. When they get out of the car, Simon asks her to tell him the truth, and Paige initially tells him that she was the one who killed Aaron.

However, she then reveals it was actually her mum Ingrid who killed him, and that’s where she was going that night when she was seen leaving the hospital. She used her hospital colleague as an alibi. Ingrid killed Aaron to get him away from her daughter, as he kept drugging her in her sleep and stopping her from getting clean.

“She did that to protect me, and I have to live with that,” Paige tells her dad.

Credit: Netflix

But he wasn’t really Paige’s boyfriend

After Paige finishes rehab and the family returns to normal, there’s another huge twist. Aaron isn’t actually Paige’s boyfriend, he’s her brother! Simon works it out after remembering Paige and Aaron were sleeping on two single beds in their apartment. The person who raped Paige also told Simon as Aaron was beating him up, he said: “No one hurts my sister.”

That’s why Paige went to the Family Tree Club and was on the Ancestry website. They’d found out they were half-siblings, and Aaron was drugging her to keep her in his life.

Ingrid was hiding a huge secret

Another twist. The dots all connect as it’s revealed that Ingrid was part of the cult, the Shining Haven, and that’s where she gave birth to Aaron.

Long before she met Simon, Ingrid got pregnant by The One, had the baby, and was told the baby was stillborn. She then escaped the cult and went to rehab. Simon works this out after finding a photo of his wife in the cult, recognising the symbol from their investigations.

Credit: Netflix

And she has no idea what she did

Then there’s one final twist. Ingrid has absolutely no idea that her son wasn’t actually stillborn, and she killed him. “I’d driven my mum to kill someone,” Paige tells her dad. Simon replies: “But she didn’t just kill someone, did she? She killed her own son.”

Paige begs him to never tell her the truth, and he looks down the camera lens as if to say, “What do I do now?” the actor who plays Simon, James Nesbitt, told Tudum. “The important thing is that Paige is okay. I think Paige and Simon can [move on]. I’m not sure about Simon and Ingrid. I like that ambiguity because it isn’t all a happy ending. How could it be?”

Creator Harlen Coben added: “That’s going to haunt them the rest of their lives, both of them.”

Featured image credit: Netflix

Latest

