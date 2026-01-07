Here’s why Anya only uses a wheelchair sometimes in Netflix’s Run Away

6 hours ago

Hardcore fans of Harlan Coben’s Run Away know the character of Anya Greene is not disabled in the book, yet the Netflix’s new series portrays the young girl using a wheelchair in almost every scene.

But it’s the almost that has confused viewers spiralling, as they have correctly pointed out that Paige’s sister is sometimes shown standing up without aid.

While Anya is portrayed using a wheelchair in most scenes, there are multiple instances where she stands by herself. In episode one, she walks during the school parents’ conference and, in the final episode, we see her stand up and hug her father in a hospital waiting room.

One Facebook user posted: “Runaway was excellent. But someone please explain why the daughter was in a wheelchair sometimes??”.

Another confused person posted on Reddit: “Am I missing something? Does she need that wheelchair or not? Can she walk sometimes or was this just a misunderstanding as I viewed the scene?”.

The question has prompted others to wonder whether this is a plothole or if there’s an actual reason behind Anya’s inconsistent use of a wheelchair in Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s book.

The real reason Anya only sometimes uses a wheelchair

As it turns out, the answer is actually quite simple. Ellie Henry, who plays Anya, was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome as a teenager, and uses a wheelchair in everyday life.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a hereditary condition caused by a defect in collagen synthesis. As a result, joints are less stable and using the muscular system can be more tiring.

So, while Ellie Henry uses a wheelchair often, she can actually stand up and walk for short periods as long as she is careful. The same is true for her character, Anya, who is the sister of Paige in Harlan Coben’s Run Away.

Why did Netflix cast a disabled actress to play Anya?

While Anya Greene does not use a wheelchair in the book, the producers still decided to cast Ellie Henry for the Netflix series.

In a BBC interview last year, Ellie explained: “The character I’m playing is not disabled in the book, and they weren’t casting for a disabled character, but my agent put me forward for it. And luckily Netflix and the whole casting team have been so open-minded in bringing me in for that role”.

In giving no explanation on why they decided to make Anya disabled, Netflix’s Run Away helps normalise conditions like Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and sends a message that disability is not always absolute.

By featuring a wheelchair-user without revolving the plot around their condition, the series demonstrates that disability is a part of normal life.

Featured image via Netflix