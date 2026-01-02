Right, Maddie Grace Jepson addresses her rogue cameo in Run Away on Netflix

4 hours ago

It’s become a staple now that Harlan Coben will drop a twisty new drama on Netflix on New Year’s Day. It’s like he knows we’re all hungover and need something to rot in front of. But one thing I wasn’t expecting to get when watching Run Away was an instant cameo from Maddie Grace Jepson.

TikToker Maddie Grace Jepson showed up in Run Away episode one, and her character was the one to kick off the drama. When Paige’s father Simon finally saw his missing daughter with her boyfriend Aaron, he chased Aaron down and beat him up. Aaron was winding Simon up, but the video that was posted online cut out this vital context. The video was taken by a YouTuber in the park, who was doing a yoga class at the time. This character was Maddie Grace Jepson!

The video going viral started all the ongoing on twists and dramas, and no spoilers here, but there were plenty of them. Now, Maddie Grace Jepson has addressed how her quite random cameo in Run Away came about.

Maddie Grace Jepson herself called her appearance ‘random’

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Maddie spoke about how she got the role on the show. It’s not just us who thought it was rogue, she did too. “It was really quite random. I’ve got my wonderful acting agents and it came through them. Netflix just said we would love Maddie to do it,” she said.

She added: “They said to me, ‘We want you to do it. You don’t need to tape. We just want you to come and do it.’ It was really out of the blue. But I was very flattered. So I immediately was like, ‘absolutely, I want to be part of this’.”

It might not be all that random, as Harlan Coben seems to be making TikToker cameos a thing. In the last show, Missing You, GK Barry appeared. Maddie said she’d seen that show, and GK Barry being in it made her want to agree, too.

“I’ve watched quite a few of them [Harlan Coben series] before, and in the last one, I saw that GK Barry cameo,” she said. “It’s really nice to have a familiar face in there, as well as the incredible actors that they have.”

Maddie then explained that her part of filming took place over two days in Manchester. She revealed that while the end shots looked very sunny, in reality it was freezing. “It was so fun. It was cold,” she said. “My shots are all outside. I was constantly covered in a big coat in between shots before I had to get into my yoga outfits.”

Run Away is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.