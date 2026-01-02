The Tab

Right, Maddie Grace Jepson addresses her rogue cameo in Run Away on Netflix

I had to do a double take

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s become a staple now that Harlan Coben will drop a twisty new drama on Netflix on New Year’s Day. It’s like he knows we’re all hungover and need something to rot in front of. But one thing I wasn’t expecting to get when watching Run Away was an instant cameo from Maddie Grace Jepson.

TikToker Maddie Grace Jepson showed up in Run Away episode one, and her character was the one to kick off the drama. When Paige’s father Simon finally saw his missing daughter with her boyfriend Aaron, he chased Aaron down and beat him up. Aaron was winding Simon up, but the video that was posted online cut out this vital context. The video was taken by a YouTuber in the park, who was doing a yoga class at the time. This character was Maddie Grace Jepson!

The video going viral started all the ongoing on twists and dramas, and no spoilers here, but there were plenty of them. Now, Maddie Grace Jepson has addressed how her quite random cameo in Run Away came about.

Maddie Grace Jepson in Run Away on Netflix

via Netflix

Maddie Grace Jepson herself called her appearance ‘random’

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Maddie spoke about how she got the role on the show. It’s not just us who thought it was rogue, she did too. “It was really quite random. I’ve got my wonderful acting agents and it came through them. Netflix just said we would love Maddie to do it,” she said.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

She added: “They said to me, ‘We want you to do it. You don’t need to tape. We just want you to come and do it.’ It was really out of the blue. But I was very flattered. So I immediately was like, ‘absolutely, I want to be part of this’.”

Maddie Grace Jepson in Run Away on Netflix

via Netflix

It might not be all that random, as Harlan Coben seems to be making TikToker cameos a thing. In the last show, Missing You, GK Barry appeared. Maddie said she’d seen that show, and GK Barry being in it made her want to agree, too.

“I’ve watched quite a few of them [Harlan Coben series] before, and in the last one, I saw that GK Barry cameo,” she said. “It’s really nice to have a familiar face in there, as well as the incredible actors that they have.”

Maddie then explained that her part of filming took place over two days in Manchester. She revealed that while the end shots looked very sunny, in reality it was freezing. “It was so fun. It was cold,” she said. “My shots are all outside. I was constantly covered in a big coat in between shots before I had to get into my yoga outfits.”

Run Away is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Harlan Coben Netflix Run Away TikTok TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

GK Barry explains the real reason Netflix gave her a random cameo in Missing You

All of Harlan Coben’s Netflix shows, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores

Latest
lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!