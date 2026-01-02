The Tab
Stranger Things finale reactions and memes

The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

I’ve wasted 10 years of my life

Hayley Soen

After basically all of our lives, the Stranger Things finale has dropped, but our reactions to it most definitely haven’t lived up to expectation. Pretty much everyone is talking about how much the finale episode let us down, and we now can’t get those 10 years back.

The finale episode was basically a feature film in length, and forever, promised resolutions that would satisfy the die-hard fans who have been around since 2016. But, I don’t know about you, but I was left with more questions than answers.

People can’t quite believe the huge budget of the show gave us the ending it did, and the reactions to the Stranger Things finale are probably better than the show itself. “I’ve enjoyed the Stranger Things memes more than the finale lol,” one person said. Another added: “Sorry the Stranger Things finale needs to be deleted what even was that?”.

So, as we all ponder our life choices, here are all the best memes and reactions about the finale of Stranger Things on Netflix.

1. Sadness

2. ‘In the end, it doesn’t even matter’

3. Seriously!

4. I hate to say it, but this

5. It’s not too late

6. The reviews are in!

7. You didn’t need to tell us

8. That’s all I have to say

9. Ok this is actually making me a little bit sad

10. Lol brutal but I can’t help but agree

11. Why didn’t they just look on Reddit and take notes!!!

12. Truth

13. Ok so what do I do with all my questions then?

14. DROP THE BUDGET BREAKDOWN

15. The category is large

16. Do it

17. Accurate

18. Honestly?!

Stranger Things is on Netflix now

Hayley Soen
Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

