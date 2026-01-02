The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better

5 hours ago

After basically all of our lives, the Stranger Things finale has dropped, but our reactions to it most definitely haven’t lived up to expectation. Pretty much everyone is talking about how much the finale episode let us down, and we now can’t get those 10 years back.

The finale episode was basically a feature film in length, and forever, promised resolutions that would satisfy the die-hard fans who have been around since 2016. But, I don’t know about you, but I was left with more questions than answers.

People can’t quite believe the huge budget of the show gave us the ending it did, and the reactions to the Stranger Things finale are probably better than the show itself. “I’ve enjoyed the Stranger Things memes more than the finale lol,” one person said. Another added: “Sorry the Stranger Things finale needs to be deleted what even was that?”.

So, as we all ponder our life choices, here are all the best memes and reactions about the finale of Stranger Things on Netflix.

1. Sadness

Me after watching Stranger Things finale pic.twitter.com/Q3oRcAlXtd — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) January 1, 2026

2. ‘In the end, it doesn’t even matter’

every shot from the stranger things finale looks like this pic.twitter.com/NIJGgJYZSH — manic nixon dream girl (@kennixonette) January 2, 2026

3. Seriously!

$400M budget to look like a SNL skit pic.twitter.com/rJsZAKXGMe — david | st5 spoilers (@dancintilldead) January 1, 2026

4. I hate to say it, but this

I’ve enjoyed the Stranger Things memes more than the finale lol — ksi (@KSI) January 2, 2026

5. It’s not too late

sorry stranger things finale needs to be deleted what even was that — 𝓂𝑜𝓁𝓁𝓎 (@shak3rmakerr) January 1, 2026

6. The reviews are in!

7. You didn’t need to tell us

8. That’s all I have to say

Stranger Things 5 had one of the weakest series finales I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/s6tmIpQ5Oc — Adrian (@_Adrian) January 1, 2026

9. Ok this is actually making me a little bit sad

Stranger Things season 5 has some of the worst writing I’ve ever seen… what an anticlimactic ending to a TV show that was once incredible — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) January 1, 2026

10. Lol brutal but I can’t help but agree

Duffer Brothers Please never write again 🙏 Thank you in advance Sincerely, your EX-fan of 9 years — b (@byersveil) January 1, 2026

11. Why didn’t they just look on Reddit and take notes!!!

the way that every single theory we came up with in the past 6 days was ten times better than that finale. i hope they feel ashamed — eleanor ♡ (@nightphanges) January 1, 2026

12. Truth

The finale of stranger things genuinely pissed me off so much, Worst shit ever. 10 years of buildup so they can use the power of friendship to defeat the villain in 15 minutes. 🤘Mfs on TikTok had better theories and writing than the duffer bros — Kam (@Kamt_5) January 1, 2026

13. Ok so what do I do with all my questions then?

“no question will be left unanswered” and i keep thinking of more with every passing minute — clarke | ǝʞɹɐlɔ (@MAYFlELDSMAX) January 1, 2026

14. DROP THE BUDGET BREAKDOWN

WHAT did they spend those 400 millions on???😭😭😭😭 — avery🎈 (@avysawstars) January 1, 2026

15. The category is large

The category is: things that meant nothing in the end pic.twitter.com/TMHdIBfoGv — paige 🩻 | st5 spoilers (@elmikewill) January 1, 2026

16. Do it

Unrelease it https://t.co/E9NN2aYko6 — skye ST5 SPOILERS (@elsring_) January 1, 2026

17. Accurate

main villain killed halfway in, nobody important died, no explanation on henry creel origin story, & only 18 month time jump. stranger things finale was the stupidest fucking ending i’ve seen right up there with the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/8teznmICcy — serenity ⋆｡°✩ (@crescentseren) January 1, 2026

18. Honestly?!

19. Seriously, I need to know

So what's the "big plot twist" that the Duffers were talking about? This is a genuine question, because I seem to have missed it. — cee | byler endgame (@bedrot_barbie) January 1, 2026

20. The biggest let down

5 seasons and not ONE major character dies — keegan (@Keegan59992745) January 1, 2026

21. Hahaha yes

the fact there were no spoilers because there was nothing to spoil pic.twitter.com/fbuNBQchZ8 — hannah (@sorcererswill) January 1, 2026

Right, now I need to return to normal life and never think about this show again. Bye!

