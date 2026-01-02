The Stranger Things finale sucked, but these 21 reactions to it will make you feel better
I’ve wasted 10 years of my life
After basically all of our lives, the Stranger Things finale has dropped, but our reactions to it most definitely haven’t lived up to expectation. Pretty much everyone is talking about how much the finale episode let us down, and we now can’t get those 10 years back.
The finale episode was basically a feature film in length, and forever, promised resolutions that would satisfy the die-hard fans who have been around since 2016. But, I don’t know about you, but I was left with more questions than answers.
People can’t quite believe the huge budget of the show gave us the ending it did, and the reactions to the Stranger Things finale are probably better than the show itself. “I’ve enjoyed the Stranger Things memes more than the finale lol,” one person said. Another added: “Sorry the Stranger Things finale needs to be deleted what even was that?”.
So, as we all ponder our life choices, here are all the best memes and reactions about the finale of Stranger Things on Netflix.
1. Sadness
Me after watching Stranger Things finale pic.twitter.com/Q3oRcAlXtd
— Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) January 1, 2026
2. ‘In the end, it doesn’t even matter’
every shot from the stranger things finale looks like this pic.twitter.com/NIJGgJYZSH
— manic nixon dream girl (@kennixonette) January 2, 2026
3. Seriously!
$400M budget to look like a SNL skit pic.twitter.com/rJsZAKXGMe
— david | st5 spoilers (@dancintilldead) January 1, 2026
4. I hate to say it, but this
I’ve enjoyed the Stranger Things memes more than the finale lol
— ksi (@KSI) January 2, 2026
5. It’s not too late
sorry stranger things finale needs to be deleted what even was that
— 𝓂𝑜𝓁𝓁𝓎 (@shak3rmakerr) January 1, 2026
6. The reviews are in!
This stupid ass ending #StrangersThings5 pic.twitter.com/p2ZC937o4g
— marija 🌼 (@holysasmaz) January 1, 2026
7. You didn’t need to tell us
we can tell pic.twitter.com/iifTj8iouU
— mel (@bylerDNI) January 1, 2026
8. That’s all I have to say
Stranger Things 5 had one of the weakest series finales I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/s6tmIpQ5Oc
— Adrian (@_Adrian) January 1, 2026
9. Ok this is actually making me a little bit sad
Stranger Things season 5 has some of the worst writing I’ve ever seen…
what an anticlimactic ending to a TV show that was once incredible
— Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) January 1, 2026
10. Lol brutal but I can’t help but agree
Duffer Brothers
Please never write again 🙏
Thank you in advance
Sincerely, your EX-fan of 9 years
— b (@byersveil) January 1, 2026
11. Why didn’t they just look on Reddit and take notes!!!
the way that every single theory we came up with in the past 6 days was ten times better than that finale. i hope they feel ashamed
— eleanor ♡ (@nightphanges) January 1, 2026
12. Truth
The finale of stranger things genuinely pissed me off so much, Worst shit ever. 10 years of buildup so they can use the power of friendship to defeat the villain in 15 minutes. 🤘Mfs on TikTok had better theories and writing than the duffer bros
— Kam (@Kamt_5) January 1, 2026
13. Ok so what do I do with all my questions then?
“no question will be left unanswered” and i keep thinking of more with every passing minute
— clarke | ǝʞɹɐlɔ (@MAYFlELDSMAX) January 1, 2026
14. DROP THE BUDGET BREAKDOWN
WHAT did they spend those 400 millions on???😭😭😭😭
— avery🎈 (@avysawstars) January 1, 2026
15. The category is large
The category is: things that meant nothing in the end pic.twitter.com/TMHdIBfoGv
— paige 🩻 | st5 spoilers (@elmikewill) January 1, 2026
16. Do it
Unrelease it https://t.co/E9NN2aYko6
— skye ST5 SPOILERS (@elsring_) January 1, 2026
17. Accurate
main villain killed halfway in, nobody important died, no explanation on henry creel origin story, & only 18 month time jump. stranger things finale was the stupidest fucking ending i’ve seen right up there with the umbrella academy pic.twitter.com/8teznmICcy
— serenity ⋆｡°✩ (@crescentseren) January 1, 2026
18. Honestly?!
19. Seriously, I need to know
So what's the "big plot twist" that the Duffers were talking about?
This is a genuine question, because I seem to have missed it.
— cee | byler endgame (@bedrot_barbie) January 1, 2026
20. The biggest let down
5 seasons and not ONE major character dies
— keegan (@Keegan59992745) January 1, 2026
21. Hahaha yes
the fact there were no spoilers because there was nothing to spoil pic.twitter.com/fbuNBQchZ8
— hannah (@sorcererswill) January 1, 2026
Right, now I need to return to normal life and never think about this show again. Bye!
